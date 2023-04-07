Inside Apple's first retail store in India: A visual treat and a game-changer

Wondering what is this sudden hype around Apple Retail Store that is coming up in Mumbai later this month? Well, that’s the first Apple-owned store which is opening in India. All these years, users have been buying their Apple hardware from ‘Apple Premium Resellers’, the third-party stores which acquire a license from Apple to sell devices. While both are Apple-dedicated stores, Cupertino-based Apple Inc's stores are not just retail shops but are more about the premium experience that Apple loyalists swear by.

“The Apple flagship stores are a key cornerstone of Apple’s market outreach strategy. They focus on imparting unique customer experiences in the form of distinctive ‘town square’ for consumers seeking aspirational lifestyles. While doing so, they provide consumers with an opportunity to touch, feel, explore and experience the devices. Beyond products, these stores act as a customer service touchpoint, and a community centre for consumers with specially curated “Today at Apple" sessions to explore, learn and unwind,” said Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Super Large Stores

Over the last few years, Apple has gained popularity in India. And from the time when one could just walk into the premium reseller store to look around the products and shop, users now have to wait often for their turn to come. While these aren’t small stores, the Apple Stores are huge. The first store that is coming up at the Jio World Drive mall is reportedly 22,000 square feet.

As Apple Stores are about customer experience, Apple carefully picks the location. With 522 stores across 25 countries and regions worldwide, some of them are high-profile locations, while some of them are in malls. The newest store Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated was in the Gangnam District in Seoul, South Korea on March 31, 2023.

Unique Design

While Apple premium reseller stores have a standard look decided by the Cupertino giant, Apple Retail Stores are a notch above. Apple’s eye for design is clearly reflected in these stores. For instance, Apple’s Fifth Avenue Store in New York City is called Cube, an architectural marvel with a 32-foot self-supporting glass cube.

The one in Milan, Apple Pizza Liberty, has an 8-meter glass fountain at the entrance. It also serves as a backdrop to the massive outdoor amphitheatre. Even this has a rectangular glass entrance which is one of the most striking features of this store.

Then there is Apple Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, sitting directly on the waters of Marina Bay. It’s a floating sphere, and the glass dome building is 30 feet in diameter and features 114 glass panels carefully selected and held in place with structural support from 10 vertical mullions.

This list is endless. But joining this list is the Apple BKC store at the Jio World Drive. This store is inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, with creatives including colourful interpretations of the decals combined.

Wide Inventory

Apple Retail Store is a company-owned store housing huge inventories – right from all variants and colours and even stock availability. If a customer is looking at customising a product configuration, say an iMac, the Apple Store is a perfect place to buy it from without delays.

“The device range available for demo and purchase in Apple stores is much larger. Stock availability is another important differentiator. Most importantly, the experience of purchase will be much different and better at Apple store - in terms of the purchase process, setting up the device or troubleshooting,” noted Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India.

Apple Specialist

Got a question about a product, the staff at the Apple Store will answer. Got multiple questions, the same staff will patiently answer. That’s what’s unique about the experience of the Apple Store as the staff is trained and has complete knowledge about Apple devices and services. Customers who shop directly with Apple in-store can enjoy personalised advice from an Apple Specialist. They know the products and services inside and out, and aim to make everyone feel welcome. Team members can help customers select and set up a device — including transferring data and activating a cellular plan — and choose the right financing plan.

Genius Bar Support

For hands-on technical support and hardware repairs, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at their local Apple Store for help from an Apple expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering your Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions and billing. In the case of repairs or physical damage, an expert will evaluate and identify exactly what the device needs — and whether it’s under warranty or covered by AppleCare.

Device Pickup

Apple customers can also take advantage of Apple’s convenient delivery and pickup options, special carrier offers, great trade-in values, and get expert support. There will also be an option to pick up their products in-store after making a purchase online.

Apple Trade-In

Apple Trade-In makes it easy for customers to trade in an eligible Apple or third-party device for credit toward their next purchase easily.

No Billing Queues

Unlike the billing queues at all stores worldwide, including the ones at Apple Premium Resellers, Apple doesn’t believe in customers having to wait for their purchases. The staff at the Apple Store carry mobile payment terminals, which usually work with credit cards and debit cards, and will accept UPI payments in India, and assist consumers in completing their purchase wherever they may be in the store.

Today at Apple

Last but not least, ‘Today at Apple’ are free, daily in-store sessions that assist customers in unleashing their creativity and making the most of their devices. Hosted at Apple stores all over the world, the educational and inspirational sessions range from basics and how-to lessons, to using professional-grade programs.

These sessions are led by Apple Creatives, who are talented artists and creators. Each program is designed for people of all ages and backgrounds, and many are customised to meet the needs of local communities. Apple also regularly invites local artists, experts, and community partners to lead bespoke Today at Apple sessions and showcase their talent with in-store performances. Anyone can sign up for sessions on Accessibility, Art & Design, Business, Coding & Apps, Kids & Families, Products, Music and more

Driven by the consumer uptake of the latest iPhones in the recent past, Apple premium resellers have seen a significant uptick in their market growth. Even with the launch of the Apple Retail Store in the country, the premium resellers will continue to be the touch point for most Apple consumers in India. Both formats have co-existed in nations worldwide, and will continue to be in India. But as Apple has been enjoying a strong market momentum in India, the launch of Apple’s first Apple-owned Apple-operated Store in the country is anticipated to give a further fillip to its India story.