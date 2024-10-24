Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals name of his group chat with college friends

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, shared an intimate detail about his personal life that left fans of the tech giant intrigued. Known for his disciplined routines, from waking up at 4:00 am to checking emails and working out before dawn, Cook also revealed the name of his group chat with his college roommates—“Roommates.” The group chat’s name is a testament to the close bond he continues to share with his university friends, decades after their college days.

When asked about the best name for a group chat, Cook seemed caught off guard. “I don’t name them,” he admitted, showing his surprise at a feature in iMessage he wasn’t fully aware of. The Apple CEO’s candid response revealed a rare moment of disconnect between his everyday tech knowledge and the finer details of Apple’s own user experience. However, during his next meeting with the interviewer, Cook shared that he had named his group chat with his old friends “Roommates,” showing that he had taken the feature to heart.

During the interview, Cook also shed light on his daily interactions with Apple products. As expected, the CEO regularly switches between his MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac for work. While on the go, he prefers his iPad Pro, reinforcing his personal commitment to the devices his company produces.

“The key for us is focus,” Cook explained when asked about Apple’s success. He emphasised that sometimes it’s necessary to say no to good ideas to make room for the truly great ones. It’s this intense focus that has kept Apple at the forefront of the tech industry, enabling the company to innovate consistently while making difficult decisions to stay ahead.