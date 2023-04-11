Apple CEO Tim Cook to visit India to inaugurate first retail stores in the country

Apple CEO Tim Cook has scheduled a trip to India for the inauguration of the country’s first two retail stores, Apple BKC and Apple Saket, reported Bloomberg. Apple has announced the opening of its first-ever retail store in India called Apple BKC on April 18 at 11 am IST. It is located in Jio World Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Apple Saket is scheduled to open doors in New Delhi on April 20.

As per a previous report, Cook is planning to meet PM Narendra Modi during his short visit. He is also expected to hold talks with key ministers regarding strategic issues like manufacturing expansion and exports.

This will be Tim Cook’s first visit to India in seven years. In 2016, he came to India for a country tour. Since his last visit, Apple has witnessed major growth in the country including local manufacturing of iPhones, AirPods and the launch of online Apple Store.

Apart from Cook, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien is also expected to visit India this month for the opening of the two stores. Together, they are likely to explore opportunities to expand manufacturing in the region, as Apple looks to reduce its dependence on China.

Apple is expanding its manufacturing in India. It was recently reported that Apple is already planning to manufacture the upcoming iPhone 15 in the country. The report further suggested that the company has already started producing iPhone 15 casings. Notably, the other models of the series that include iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be manufactured in China only.

In other news, the lease agreement for Apple BKC has recently surfaced online that reveals that Apple will not let 22 of its ‘competing brands’ open new stores or display advertisements near the Mumbai store. These brands include Amazon, Facebook, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Twitter, Bose, Dell, Devialet, Foxconn, Garmin, Hitachi, HP, HTC, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Nest, Panasonic and Toshiba. The last brand is likely to be Samsung.

