New Apple iPhones start at $749 for iPhone XR, $999 for iPhone XS, $1099 for iPhone XS Max

Apple has launched three new Apple iPhones for the year 2018. All three iPhones come with the same notched display as iPhone X. This year, Apple opted for a cheaper iPhone XR which starts at $749. The Apple iPhone XS is the same size as last year's iPhone X and starts at $999. The biggest iPhone XS Max comes with a massive 6.5-inch OLED display and starts at $1099. In India, the devices will be sold in the second phase of the launch. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will start selling in India from September 28. iPhone XR will come to India on October 26 along with its global launch.
Here are the highlights from the event (time in IST)
12:11 am Apple iPhone Xs Max at $1099
12:11 Apple iPhone Xs starts at $999
12:10 Apple iPhone Xr starts at $749
12:09 iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will come in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants
12:09 iPhone Xr is available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB variants
12:03 The new iPhone Xr give an hour and a half more than iPhone 8 Plus
12:02 The iPhone Xr comes with the same Bokeh technology as well
12:01 Xr comes with a single wide-angle lens
12:00 iPhone Xr comes with the same A12 Bionic chip as iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max
12:00 The camera get the same FaceID technology as iPhone Xs
11:59 iPhone Xr gets extensive gesture control
11:58 The phone gets 6.1 inch Liquid Retina display
11:57 The phone comes with IP 67 certification
11:56 The device is available in Coral, Blue, Black, White, Red and Yellow
11:56 The new iPhone Xr comes in 6 differnet colours
11:55 Apple unveils iPhone Xr
11:54 Apple Giveback will provide recycling facility for older iPhones
11:53 Both new iPhone Xs are more enviroment-friendly
11:50 All Apple facilities run on 100 per cent renewable energy
11:48 The phone can hold one physical SIM and another e-SIM
11:47 The new phone comes with the e-SIM feature to setup a second phone number
11:47 The new iPhones come with DualSIM, Dual Stand-by
11:46 The iPhone Xs can get more than hour of battery life compared to iPhone X
11:43 One can adjust the depth of field within the native camera app
11:41 The potrait mode has also been updated
11:39 The A12 Bionic enable smart HDR
11:38 The front panel still comes with Dot Projector, IR blaster and a 7MP front camera
11:37 The front camera has a depth sensor
11:36 The new iPhone Xs has one 12MP wide-angle lens and anouther 12MP telephoto lens
11:35 It's time to talk about iPhone Xs
11:32 New iPhones get HomeCourt App for live tracking of athelets/sportsmen
11:26 Scenes that were earlier possible only on gaming console can be rendered on the new iPhone Xs
11:24 AR exeprience on the new iPhone Xs will be overhauled
11:23 The core ML is nine times faster
11:22 With iOS 12 the user will get Siri Shortcuts
11:21 A12 helps open apps 30 per cent faster
11:17 The chip can process 5 trillion operations per second
11:17 A12 Bionic chip has an updated neural engine
11:16 It has two performance cores and four efficient cores
11:16 The new iPhones will be powered by A12 Bionic chipset
11:12 The new large iPhone will be called iPhone Xs Max
11:11 The second iPhone comes with a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display
11:11 Screen supports Dolby Atmos and HDR 10
11:10 The screen is 5.8inch OLED Super Retina display
11:10 Will be available in Gold, Silver and Space Grey
11:10 Most durable glass ever on a smartphone
11:09 It is made of surgical grade stainless steel
11:09 Apple launches iPhone Xs
11:06 Tim Cook starts talking about the iPhone
11:04 Orders start from Sept 14
11:04: Series 3 will be now priced at $279
11:04 Series 4 with Cellular is priced at $499
11:04 Series 4 with GPS starts at $399
11:02 All bands from older Apple Watches can be used with Series 4
10:56 These features will be launched in US later this year
10:55 The Apple Watch Series 4 is FDA approved
10:53 The ECG reports can be stored as a PDF to share with your doctor
10:50 The Watch can now produce electrocardiogram
10:48 The optical heart sensor has been updated
10:47 Apple Watch Series 4 can detect a fall
10:46 Apple Watch is powered by 64-bit, dual core S4 chip
10:46 The back is made of ceramic and saphire
10:45 Speaker is also 50 per cent louder
10:45 Digital crown gives haptic feedback
10:44 The Breathe app reminds you take a break
10:43 You can customize Watch Face
10:42 Every part of the OS is redesigned
10:42 The screen is over 30 per cent larger
10:40 Apple introduces next generation Apple Watch
10:39 Fitness and Health is at the core of Apple Watch
10:37 Apple Watch has grown in a short period..it is the number one watch.
10:35 Tim Cook: iOS is the most personal opertating system
10:30 pm: Tim Cook takes the stage
