Apple expands AppleCare+ in India with new flexible plans and theft and loss coverage for iPhone

Apple has introduced expanded AppleCare+ choices for customers in India, including AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone, giving users more control over how long and how affordably they protect their devices. The updated plans include new monthly and annual subscription options that can be continued for as long as customers want.

“AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone.”

The newly added AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone includes protection for up to two theft or loss incidents each year. Alongside this, the plan continues to offer all core AppleCare+ benefits such as battery replacement, 24/7 priority customer support and unlimited accidental damage repairs using genuine Apple components. Coverage is available through Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers. Plans start at INR 799.

Customers can check available subscription options or buy coverage directly through the Settings app on iPhone, iPad or Mac. Coverage begins immediately, irrespective of whether a monthly or annual plan is selected.

More information and enrolment details are available at apple.com/in.