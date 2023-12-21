Apple fails to overturn sales ban on Watch Ultra 2, Series 9 in US

Apple tried to delay a ban on importing some of its watches into the US, but it didn’t work. Now, only the White House can stop the ban, according to a report by CNBC. Apple said it will stop selling two new models, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, on its website and in stores. But it will still sell older models.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) said in October that a feature on the Apple Watch, the blood oxygen sensor, infringed on the patents of a similar product from another company, Masimo. Masimo is a medical technology company that sells to hospitals.

On Wednesday, the ITC said Apple couldn’t keep selling the watches while it appealed the decision. This means Apple might not be able to sell one of its most popular products in its biggest market during a busy shopping season. But stores can still sell Apple Watches they already have. They won’t be able to import fresh units. Considering the holiday season in the US, this stocks might get exhausted soon.

US President Joe Biden could stop the ban, but he hasn’t shown any indication of a veto so far.

The report suggests that the White House is keeping an eye on this situation and the deadline of December 25. The US Trade Representative, who works for the President, is considering this case.

In addition to saying Apple copied its product, Masimo’s CEO, Joe Kiani, said Apple tricked his company. He said Apple talked about buying Masimo or partnering with it, and then hired away its technical staff. Kiani said Apple hasn’t tried to settle the dispute.

