Apple integrates ChatGPT Plus subscription option in iOS 18.2 beta; here’s how iPhone users can benefit

Apple’s latest iOS 18.2 beta release introduces significant enhancements, including deeper ChatGPT integration into Siri and Apple’s suite of AI-powered writing tools. A standout new feature allows users to upgrade to a ChatGPT Plus account directly through the iOS Settings app.

ChatGPT, powered by OpenAI, is now embedded across iPhone, iPad, and Mac as part of Apple Intelligence, enhancing Siri’s capabilities and supplementing Apple’s existing writing tools. This partnership, initially announced with no reported financial exchange between Apple and OpenAI, appears to have evolved, showcasing benefits for both tech giants.

Users exploring iOS 18.2 can find the upgrade option by navigating to Settings → Apple Intelligence & Siri → ChatGPT, where they’ll see an option to ‘Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus’. While basic ChatGPT integration works without an OpenAI account, linking an account unlocks more advanced capabilities.

ChatGPT Plus Features for iPhone Users

The integration promotes a seamless upgrade to OpenAI’s subscription service, highlighting benefits such as:

• 5x more messages on GPT-4o and access to advanced models

• Higher file and photo upload limits, plus image generation and web browsing

• Enhanced real-time voice interaction for more natural conversations

Currently, ChatGPT Plus is priced at $19.99 (Rs 1,950) per month, with more details about the service available on OpenAI’s official website.

Users without an OpenAI account or those on the free plan will face limitations on ChatGPT usage. iOS 18.2 will notify users of their usage status, ensuring they’re aware when they approach their message cap.