Apple iOS 17.1 update released: Check out all the new features your iPhone just got

Apple rolled out the much-anticipated iOS 17.1 update for supported iPhones on Wednesday, introducing a range of new features and addressing specific concerns. This release was one day later than previously rumoured but did not disappoint eager Apple users.

AirDrop Enhancements

One of the standout features of iOS 17.1 is the enhanced AirDrop capabilities. Users can now continue large file transfers over the internet even when they are out of AirDrop range, offering a more seamless experience when sharing files.

Apple Music Upgrade

Apple Music enthusiasts have much to look forward to with the iOS 17.1 update. The Apple Music app now allows users to favourite songs, albums, and playlists with a simple tap on a star icon. Additionally, Apple Music now provides personalized song suggestions at the end of playlists, helping users discover new music based on their preferences.

Radio Frequency Concerns Addressed

iOS 17.1 also addresses concerns raised by France's National Frequency Agency regarding the iPhone 12. The agency had noted that the iPhone 12 exceeded European-specific absorption rate limits. With this update, Apple has adjusted the iPhone 12's power levels when in an off-body state on a static surface. This change ensures compliance with the specific test protocol and safety standards.

New StandBy Mode Settings

Another notable addition to iOS 17.1 is the expanded StandBy mode settings. Users now have the option to customize when StandBy mode activates, with choices including "off after 20 seconds," "never," and "automatically." This feature is particularly useful for those with iPhones featuring an always-on display.

Live Activities Flashlight Symbol

In a move to address a common user frustration, iOS 17.1 introduces a small but helpful feature: a flashlight symbol appears in the Live Activities feed when the flashlight is active, making it easier for users to spot when the flashlight is unintentionally turned on. However, it's worth noting that some of these features, such as the new StandBy mode settings and Live Activities flashlight symbol, may be limited to specific iPhone models with always-on displays.

Issues/Bugs

While iOS 17.1 brings a host of improvements, it's not without its quirks. Some users have reported issues, such as problems with the Apple Music app widget's spacing and screen flickering on the iPhone 12 Pro. Additionally, there have been reports of CarPlay volume issues after updating to iOS 17.1, with some users experiencing significantly lower volume levels.

