Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18 developer beta 5 released with refinements and bug fixes; see details

Apple has released the fifth developer beta of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, bringing further refinements and bug fixes as the company prepares for the public launch of its latest mobile operating systems this fall. The update arrives nearly two weeks after the release of the fourth developer beta.

Registered developers can access the beta by navigating to the Software Update section in the Settings app, tapping on "Beta Updates," and enabling the iOS 18/iPadOS 18 Developer Beta setting. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

It's worth noting that the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 beta track is now separate from the iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 beta track. The .1 betas focus on adding support for Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features, on compatible devices.

iOS 18 Highlights

While the fifth beta primarily focuses on under-the-hood improvements, iOS 18 introduces a slew of new features and enhancements:

Apple Intelligence (Coming Later): A set of AI features deeply integrated into the operating system, including advanced writing tools, image and emoji generation, and improvements to Siri and search.

Home Screen Customisation: Ability to rearrange apps with open spaces, dark mode for app icons, and tinting options.

Customisable Control Center: Third-party app support for Control Center, with the option to replace or remove the Flashlight and Camera icons.

Enhanced Messages: RCS support for improved Android conversations, text scheduling, new text effects, satellite messaging, and expanded Tapback options.

Dedicated Passwords App: A centralised hub for managing logins, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.

App Locking and Hiding: Enhanced security feature allowing users to lock and hide apps with secondary authentication (Face ID or Touch ID).

Safari Highlights: Summarises articles and surfaces key information from websites.

Photos App Overhaul: Redesigned interface for a more streamlined experience.

Tap to Cash: Secure and private money transfers using Apple Cash.

Availability

Apple is expected to release the stable versions of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to the public around September.