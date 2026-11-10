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Samsung may bring paid Galaxy AI tools : These existing features will stay free

Samsung may bring paid Galaxy AI tools : These existing features will stay free

The proposed plan could introduce new ways to generate videos and automate tasks, while giving frequent users more AI credits and setting daily limits on selected features.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 4:53 PM IST
Samsung may bring paid Galaxy AI tools : These existing features will stay freeSamsung Galaxy AI Premium may add new tools while retaining existing features in a free tier.

Samsung has been expanding its artificial intelligence features available on its Galaxy smartphones and tablets, but you may soon have more than one way to access them. The company is reportedly preparing a Galaxy AI Premium plan that could introduce new tools for generating videos, automating everyday tasks and accessing personalised updates. It may also change how frequently you can access certain AI functions, with a credit-based system and different usage allowances.

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However, this does not mean that Samsung plans to put all its existing Galaxy AI features behind a paywall. According to a SamMobile report, the company is expected to retain a free tier for its current AI tools, while offering additional capabilities and higher usage limits through its proposed plans.

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What new features could Galaxy AI Premium offer?

Reportedly, the proposed Galaxy AI Premium plan could introduce Bixby Action, Daily Briefing, Gen Video and Galaxy Claw. Bixby Action, which is expected to be available in the highest tier, could let you create command triggers and system routines to automate everyday tasks. Daily Briefing, meanwhile, will be separate from the existing Now Brief feature and is listed under the Plus tier.

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Gen Video is expected to turn still photographs into video clips, while Galaxy Claw is described as a tool that can automate routine tasks using Galaxy AI. The plan could also offer higher usage limits for people who regularly rely on these features.

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The report also says the proposed plans could have three credit tiers, including Starter with 10,000 credits, Plus with 20,000 credits, and Pro with 50,000 credits. You may be able to pay per use or purchase credits for individual features once your free allowance runs out. You could also check your remaining credits and expiry dates. Separate, one-time credit packs may be available, with each pack valid for three years from purchase.

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Which Galaxy AI features will remain free?

Samsung is expected to retain existing tools under a free tier called Galaxy AI Core. These include Browsing Assist, Creative Studio, Memory, Now Brief and Photo Studio, among others.

However, certain tasks could have daily limits. The free allowance may include 10 translations, five text summaries and two image generations per day. The Essential tier could raise these limits to 100 translations, 50 summaries and 20 image generations, while the Premium tier may offer unlimited daily use.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 4:53 PM IST
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