Apple iPhone 14 selling at its lowest price with up to Rs 58,730 on exchange

Apple has released a variety of new products and updates during the first month of 2023. A much anticipated second-generation Homepod smart speaker was unveiled as well as an upgraded M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max-based MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup.

Currently, Apple is running a bevvy of exciting offers on their Apple Store website with discounts of up to Rs 12,000 on the latest iPhone models with the help of HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Besides the instant savings, you can maximise your discounts even more by opting to exchange an older iPhone. Apple is giving an extra Rs 5,000 off on the exchange price over and above the instant savings previously mentioned.

iPhone 14 offer

This means that the vanilla iPhone 14 (128GB variant) is available for Rs 72,900 whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB variant) will be available for Rs 1,32,900. In terms of exchange, both phones can get a discount in the range of Rs 2,200 to Rs 58,730 depending on your current device at the time of exchange.

Instant savings with HDFC Bank Credit Card

MacBook Air with M2 Chip - Rs 10,000

MacBook Pro 13-inch Rs 10,000

iPhone 14/14 Plus/iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max - Rs 7,000

iPad 10th Generation - Rs 3,000

iPad Air - Rs 4,000

iPad Pro 12.9-inch - Rs 5,000

Apple Watch Ultra - Rs 5,000

Apple Watch Series - Rs 4,000

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - Rs 2,000

