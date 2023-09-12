scorecardresearch
Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro launch today; here's how to watch LIVE, what to expect

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro launch today; here’s how to watch LIVE, what to expect

The Apple Wonderlust event will not only witness the launch of new iPhones but we’ll also get to see new Apple Watches and updated AirPods Pro

Apple iPhone launches are one of the biggest tech events in the world of tech. It all started with the launch of the original iPhone by Steve Jobs in 2007 and today we’ll see the launch of a fresh bunch of iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max. A pre-recorded event will be broadcast live from Apple Park at 10:30 pm IST. Interested viewers can tune into Apple’s own website on Safari or view it on YouTube. You can also watch the stream LIVE using the embed link at the end of this page. 

The new Wonderlust event will not only witness the launch of new iPhones but we’ll also get to see new Apple Watches and updated AirPods Pro. One of the biggest differences coming to all Apple iPhones this year is the inclusion of USB Type-C. Since 2012, Apple has used its lightning connector to for charging and data transfer on iPhones. 

Here’s what to expect from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: 

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus 

In the upcoming iPhone 15 series, Apple is gearing up for substantial improvements in the non-Pro models, with a focus on camera and a slight change in the design. One of the biggest changes in the iPhone 15 is the elimination of the notch which made its debut with iPhone X series. There will be new colour options as well which includes a Pink colour that has been previously used for the Apple Watch. 

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

For ‘Pro’ users, Apple is introducing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These premium models will be powered by the latest 3nm A17 Bionic chip. They will also feature a new titanium frame.

Compared to the stainless steel frame used in the previous iPhone 14 Pro series, the titanium frame in the iPhone 15 Pro will be both lighter and more durable. The Pro Max variant in the iPhone 15 series will get some additional perks compared to the smaller Pro model. The device will use a periscope camera, offering a 6x optical zoom capability. 

Published on: Sep 12, 2023, 8:31 AM IST
