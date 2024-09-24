Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be available at Rs 90,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are some of the most popular iPhones in India right now. After the launch of iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro will be available at a discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Notably, the sale will begin on 27 September but the Plus members can get access on September 26, the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins for the Prime members.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Apple iPhone 15 Pro offer

Apple iPhone 15 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,34,000 last year. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) will be priced at Rs 99,999. Additionally, you can enjoy an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000, reducing the effective price to Rs 89,999.

In addition to the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will also be on offer, listed at Rs 1,19,900. With a Rs 5,000 bank discount and a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, the effective price drops to Rs 1,09,999. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,59,900.

Apart from iPhone models, Apple MacBook Air M2 will also be available at discount. The MacBook Air M2 is currently priced at Rs 95,900 on Flipkart, but the platform has teased a sale price of Rs 64,999. This suggests a discount of Rs 30,000 during the sale. While exact discount details aren't confirmed, it's likely that this price includes an additional bank offer.

The MacBook Air M1 is also set to receive a discount during the sale. According to Flipkart’s listing, the M1 version will likely be available for Rs 62,999, offering a significant price drop.

Notably, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is also starting on September 27. It will begin on September 26 for Prime members. Buyers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI Bank cards.