Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to be available at just Rs 69,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale; check deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will kick off in India on September 26 for Prime members. Ahead of the sale, the company has revealed that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G at just Rs 69,999 on the e-commerce platform. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999. Do note, Amazon will offer 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G offer

As per the sale preview page, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available at Rs 69,999. This price will be inclusive of Amazon Coupon discount and Bank discount. It comes in Cream, Green and Phantom Black colour variants.

Here are more smartphone deals that you will get during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 will be listed at Rs 45,999 on Amazon. As per the teaser, buyers will get discount on SBI Bank cards that will bring down the cost to Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 12R

Down from Rs 42,999, OnePlus 12R will be available at Rs 34,999 after applying the SBI Bank offer. It will be available in Cool Blue, Iron Gray and Sunset Dune colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is set to be available at Rs 13,749 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This price is inclusive of Amazon Coupon discount and bank offer. The smartphone was earlier priced at Rs 24,499.

Redmi 13C

Down from Rs 13,999, Redmi 13C will be available at Rs 8,999 on Amazon during the sale. It will be available in Green, Black and Silver colour options.

Xiaomi 14

Priced at Rs 79,999, Xiaomi 14 will be available at Rs 45,999 in India during the upcoming sale. As per the sale preview, this price is inclusive of Amazon Coupon and Bank offer.

Amazon will reveal more offers and deals on smartphones and other tech gadgets in the coming days leading up to the sale.

Notably, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go live in India on September 27 for all users. However, the Plus members will get access to the deals on September 26 itself. Customers will get offers on HDFC Bank cards.