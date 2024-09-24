Sunita Williams rescue mission: How Crew-9 became a lifeline for the NASA astronaut

This week, NASA will launch a mission that has taken on an unexpected and urgent role: bringing home astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) for months due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission, set to launch on Thursday, September 26, will now serve as a rescue mission for Williams and Wilmore, who were originally only supposed to spend about 10 days in space. After problems with Starliner left them stranded, they have been on the ISS for nearly four months, with their return now set for February 2025.

Sunita Williams, one of NASA’s most experienced astronauts, and Butch Wilmore launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5, 2024, as part of the spacecraft’s first crewed flight test. It was a significant moment for Boeing, aimed at proving Starliner’s capability to transport astronauts to and from the ISS. However, just days after docking at the ISS, serious technical issues emerged.

Five of Starliner’s 28 thrusters malfunctioned, and helium leaks were detected in the propulsion system. These malfunctions posed a significant risk to the spacecraft’s ability to safely re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and complete a controlled landing. NASA spent weeks troubleshooting, with Williams and Wilmore conducting thruster tests in space while ground teams worked to diagnose the problems. Despite these efforts, NASA ultimately decided it was too risky to bring the astronauts home on Starliner.

This left Williams and Wilmore effectively stranded on the ISS, awaiting a new plan to return home. NASA’s solution came in the form of the upcoming SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

Originally, NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson were scheduled to join the Crew-9 flight, but they were reassigned to future missions to make room for Williams and Wilmore. Now, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch to the ISS on Crew-9, and when the mission concludes in February 2025, Williams and Wilmore will hitch a ride back with them aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Hague, a seasoned astronaut and Space Force officer, will command the mission. Gorbunov, making his first trip to space, will serve as a mission specialist. While Crew-9 was initially planned as a routine rotation mission, its new role as a "rescue mission" has added a layer of urgency and importance.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have now spent months longer in space than initially planned. While their extended stay on the ISS allows them to contribute to ongoing research and station maintenance, the situation has drawn comparisons to astronaut Frank Rubio’s extended mission in 2022. Rubio spent 371 days in space after a coolant leak on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft delayed his return.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasised the agency’s commitment to safety in making the decision to bring Starliner home without its crew. "The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the ISS and return the Starliner uncrewed is a result of a commitment to safety," Nelson said, referencing lessons learned from past tragedies like the Challenger and Columbia shuttle disasters.

While Crew-9’s primary mission is now focused on rescuing Williams and Wilmore, it’s also a historic launch in its own right. It will be the first crewed launch from Space Launch Complex-40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, making it a significant milestone for SpaceX and NASA.

Nick Hague, already a veteran astronaut with 203 days in space under his belt, will also become the first active U.S. Space Force Guardian to launch into space since the branch was established in 2019. His leadership will be crucial as the mission takes on this new rescue role.