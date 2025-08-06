Apple iPhone 17 Series launch expected on 9 September: Here's what to expect

Apple is gearing up to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup next month, and a growing number of reports now point to a confirmed timeline. According to new information from multiple sources, including internal carrier documentation, the Apple launch event is expected to take place on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

This date aligns with the company’s historical preference for early-September product launches, typically on a Tuesday. Last year, however, Apple held its iPhone event on a Monday, which was done to avoid clashing with the US Presidential Debate. This year, analysts and insiders believe the traditional Tuesday slot will return for 2025.

Pre-orders and first sale dates also revealed

Alongside the launch date, reports suggest that pre-orders will begin on Friday, 12 September, with the first retail sales and shipments starting on Friday, 19 September. These dates follow the same consistent pattern Apple has followed for several years.

The information was first reported by German publication iPhone-Ticker, which cited internal documents from mobile carriers. These documents are said to outline preparations for a major Apple product release on 9 September, adding weight to earlier predictions from industry insiders like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

What Apple could announce

The highlight of Apple’s September event will be the iPhone 17 series, expected to include four models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air (replacing the previous Plus variant)

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

This year’s lineup is expected to bring several major upgrades. One of the most anticipated changes is the introduction of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which will serve as a slimmer and lighter alternative in the range. The Pro models are also tipped for a design overhaul, featuring a new rear camera module, aluminium frame, and anti-reflective display glass.

Under the hood, all models are rumoured to be powered by the A19 chip, with the Air and Pro variants expected to offer 12GB of RAM for the first time.

More products expected

Apple may also use the event to announce updates to its wearable and audio categories. This could include the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch SE 3. Additionally, the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3 could debut alongside these devices.

Following the event, Apple is also expected to roll out the stable release of iOS 26, with a public release likely within a week of the iPhone 17 hitting stores.

Final confirmation awaited

While Apple has yet to officially confirm the event date, the consistency across reports and internal sources makes 9 September the most probable launch day. Until then, all eyes remain on Cupertino for the formal announcement.