iPhone 18 launch timeline: Apple may hold back standard model until spring 2027

If you want a new iPhone during the usual September launch window, the higher-end models are expected to arrive first. Apple is reportedly preparing the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone for a September 2026 event.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max tipped for 7 major upgrades: What you need to know

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro. Still, it could feature a smaller Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture Wide camera for more precise lighting control and Apple's next-generation A20 chip, built using a 2nm process.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to look largely like its predecessor but could be slightly thicker because of a larger battery. The variable-aperture camera may be exclusive to the Pro Max, although this has not been confirmed. Both Pro models are also expected in a new dark cherry colour.

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Foldable iPhone could make its debut

The biggest change could be Apple's first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra. It is expected to measure around 5.5 inches when closed and 7.8 inches when opened, with a design similar in size and aspect ratio to an iPad mini in landscape mode.

The foldable could introduce new multitasking features, use Touch ID instead of Face ID and feature a two-camera system. Rumours suggest a price between $2,000 and $2,500.

Must Read: Apple AirPods with camera spotted in macOS update: First look at new AI-powered earbuds and what they do

The Pro models could also become more expensive. Analysts expect a $100-$300 increase, partly because of rising DRAM costs caused by memory supply shortages. Apple has reportedly negotiated component discounts, including on displays, but a price increase is still considered likely.

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Standard iPhone 18 coming in spring 2027

The standard iPhone 18 is expected to arrive in spring 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2.

The iPhone 18 could feature the 2nm A20 chip, more RAM, a smaller Dynamic Island and Apple's C2 modem. Apple may use a lower-cost display and share more components with the iPhone 18e, which is expected to receive an upgraded chip and 9GB RAM.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Air 2 could gain a second camera, likely an Ultra Wide, along with a larger battery.

Apple has not confirmed whether this split launch strategy will continue beyond 2027. A 20th-anniversary iPhone is also rumoured for fall 2027, potentially keeping the new schedule in place.