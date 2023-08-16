Apple iPhone SE 4 leaks hint at iPhone 14-like design, USB Type-C port and more

Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to look like the iPhone 14 in terms of design. As per a tipster Unknownz21 (@URedditor on X), the rumoured affordable iPhone model is likely to come with a USB Type-C port for charging, ditching the lightning port, just like iPhone 15 series. The tipster has revealed several details about the iPhone SE 4 model which is expected to launch next year.

Apple iPhone SE 4 expected specifications

As per the tipster, iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a notch design for the first time. Switching from the broad bezel design language, iPhone SE 4 will feature a notch-based display. In terms of camera, the tipster reveals that iPhone SE 4 will come with a single rear camera setup, just like its predecessors.

More about the SE 4 - planned features and design changes:



- Design based on iPhone 14

- Face ID

- USB-C

- Action button 👀

- Only one rear camera — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) August 13, 2023

The tipster further adds that the said iPhone model is expected to come with support for Face ID for biometric authentication. Notably, the first, second and third models of the iPhone SE series were equipped with a fingerprint sensor that was placed at the front and worked as a home button also.

This time around, iPhone SE 4 is likely to come with an “Action” button. With this button, users will be able to program it to perform particular tasks or launch shortcuts to specific apps and accessibility features. The tipster suggests that this “Action” button is likely to replace the iconic mute switch available on the current iPhone models.

Notably, not much has been revealed about the launch timeline of this iPhone model. However, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is rumoured to debut on September 12. The series is likely to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This series is also expected to come with a Type-C port for charging for the first time.

In terms of pricing, iPhone 15 standard models are likely to be priced the same whereas the Pro models might come see a price hike of up to $200 which is approx Rs 16,655 in India.

Also Read:

Layoff tsunami 2023: Tech companies laid off 2.26 lakh employees to date, 40% more than in 2022

Apple may re-release iPhone 14 models with USB-C, see details