Apple may re-release iPhone 14 models with USB-C, see details

As the spotlight remains fixed on the anticipated iPhone 15 series set to make its debut next month in September, there's a possibility that Apple has more in store for the current iPhone 14 lineup. Rumours suggest that the transition to a USB-C charging port could be a prominent feature for the iPhone 15. However, recent reports speculate that Apple might extend this update to older iPhone models as well.

Aaron, a developer and Apple writer, discovered references to two previously undisclosed iPhone models within the code of tvOS 17 Beta 5. These models are numerically labelled to align with the current A15 Bionic chipset used in the iPhone 14. This hints at the existence of two iPhone 14-branded devices that have yet to be unveiled. Given Apple's typical pattern, the upcoming lower-end iPhone 15 models are expected to adopt the A16 Bionic chip, while premium models will likely feature the new A17 chipset. As a result, it seems unlikely that these models are part of the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

tvOS 17.0 Beta 5 references two iPhone models that currently don't exist:



iPhone14,1

iPhone14,9 — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023

While introducing a new feature to older iPhone models might seem unconventional, Apple's decision is logical. The move towards USB-C aligns with the regulations set by the European Union, which mandate that devices sold from 2024 onward must incorporate a USB-C charging port. Apple has historically retained the previous year's iPhone as a more budget-friendly alternative alongside the new series. Upgrading the iPhone 14 to USB-C would allow it to adhere to the EU's directives while remaining within Apple's iPhone lineup.

As users eagerly await the September Apple event for the launch of this year's new iPhones, it's worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are anticipated to feature slightly larger displays (6.12 and 6.69 inches, respectively). These enhancements are made possible by thinning the bezels even more. The upcoming models will also boast an array of upgrades, including the advanced 3nm A17 chip, a lighter titanium chassis, improved UWB and WiFi 6E capabilities, and the introduction of a periscope zoom camera—a feature exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

