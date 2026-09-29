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Apple may finally give the MacBook Pro these 3 awaited upgrades: What to expect in October

Apple may finally give the MacBook Pro these 3 awaited upgrades: What to expect in October

After years of sticking with a familiar design, Apple may be preparing its biggest MacBook Pro change yet, with several long-awaited updates reportedly arriving at once.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Apple may finally give the MacBook Pro these 3 awaited upgrades: What to expect in OctoberApple’s next MacBook Pro could bring a touchscreen, OLED display and redesigned camera cutout.

Apple is reportedly preparing a major redesign for the MacBook Pro, with the new model expected to arrive as early as October. The redesigned laptop could bring three changes that would mark a significant shift from the current MacBook Pro design. The upcoming model could possibly be called the MacBook Ultra, although that name has not been confirmed, reports 9to5Mac.

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According to the report, the OLED panel is expected to deliver deeper blacks and improved contrast, while potentially improving battery life.

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Apple is also reportedly preparing macOS for touch input, while replacing the existing notch with a hole-punch camera cutout.

OLED display and touchscreen could change the experience

OLED has already been used on Apple's iPhones for years, while the iPad Pro introduced tandem OLED in 2024. The technology is now reportedly coming to the MacBook Pro, bringing deeper blacks and improved contrast. The display could also improve battery life, although the report notes it remains to be seen whether it can match the tandem OLED experience offered by the iPad Pro.

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The bigger change for you as a Mac user could be touchscreen support. Apple has historically maintained that Macs do not need a touchscreen, even as competing products have adopted the feature.

Must Read: Apple explores new Vision Pro designs as it eyes Meta’s new glasses: Report

However, reports suggest the new MacBook Pro will become the first Mac with touch support. macOS 27 reportedly contains hints of the upcoming feature, with further software optimisation expected to make touch feel more natural on the Mac.

Touch will reportedly remain secondary to the traditional keyboard and trackpad experience rather than replacing those input methods. This means you could use the display when convenient while still relying primarily on the existing Mac controls.

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Apple may finally remove the MacBook notch

Apple introduced the MacBook Pro notch with its 2021 redesign, and the design later appeared on the MacBook Air. The upcoming model is reportedly set to drop it in favour of a hole-punch camera cutout, potentially similar to the one seen on the iPhone Duo.

The redesign could also bring the Dynamic Island to macOS, allowing the camera cutout to integrate more closely with the software interface. The report says the redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to launch in October, although Apple has not officially confirmed these details.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 12:50 PM IST
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