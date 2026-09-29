Apple may finally give the MacBook Pro these 3 awaited upgrades: What to expect in October

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Apple is also reportedly preparing macOS for touch input, while replacing the existing notch with a hole-punch camera cutout.

OLED display and touchscreen could change the experience

OLED has already been used on Apple's iPhones for years, while the iPad Pro introduced tandem OLED in 2024. The technology is now reportedly coming to the MacBook Pro, bringing deeper blacks and improved contrast. The display could also improve battery life, although the report notes it remains to be seen whether it can match the tandem OLED experience offered by the iPad Pro.

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The bigger change for you as a Mac user could be touchscreen support. Apple has historically maintained that Macs do not need a touchscreen, even as competing products have adopted the feature.

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However, reports suggest the new MacBook Pro will become the first Mac with touch support. macOS 27 reportedly contains hints of the upcoming feature, with further software optimisation expected to make touch feel more natural on the Mac.

Touch will reportedly remain secondary to the traditional keyboard and trackpad experience rather than replacing those input methods. This means you could use the display when convenient while still relying primarily on the existing Mac controls.

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Apple may finally remove the MacBook notch

Apple introduced the MacBook Pro notch with its 2021 redesign, and the design later appeared on the MacBook Air. The upcoming model is reportedly set to drop it in favour of a hole-punch camera cutout, potentially similar to the one seen on the iPhone Duo.

The redesign could also bring the Dynamic Island to macOS, allowing the camera cutout to integrate more closely with the software interface. The report says the redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to launch in October, although Apple has not officially confirmed these details.