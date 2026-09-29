iPhone 17 at ₹79,999, Pro Max under ₹80,000? Check Flipkart’s Big Billion Days deals

Must Read: iPhone 17 Pro price drops to ₹56,990 at Reliance Digital: Check exchange deals and cashbacks

As part of its sale promotions, Flipkart is offering immediate discounts of up to 10% on purchases made with eligible ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards, and it is also providing exchange benefits and EMI options for smartphones, including those with no initial cost.

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iPhone 16, iPhone 17 Pro prices to watch

The iPhone 16 128GB is currently listed at ₹69,900 on Flipkart. With a ₹999 discount, an exchange value of up to ₹33,400 for an iPhone 15, and a ₹1,850 cashback from Flipkart Axis Bank, the effective price shown is ₹35,388. However, this figure is based on the current offers and is not the confirmed BBD price.

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The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is currently priced at ₹1,34,900. After a ₹999 discount, an exchange value of up to ₹68,250 for an iPhone 16 Pro, and a ₹3,358 cashback from Flipkart Axis Bank, the effective price shown is ₹64,170.

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iPhone 17 Pro Max deal

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB is currently listed at ₹1,49,900. With a ₹999 discount, an exchange value of up to ₹68,250 when trading in an iPhone 16 Pro, and ₹4,000 cashback from Flipkart Axis Bank, the effective price shown is ₹78,573.

If you plan to buy any of these models, review how the final price is calculated, since the effective amount depends on the maximum exchange value and applicable bank cashback, both of which can vary by device and payment method. The figures mentioned should therefore be treated as current offer-based effective prices rather than confirmed BBD sale prices, unless Flipkart itself declares them as part of the sale.