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iPhone 17 at ₹79,999, Pro Max under ₹80,000? Check Flipkart’s Big Billion Days deals

iPhone 17 at ₹79,999, Pro Max under ₹80,000? Check Flipkart’s Big Billion Days deals

Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale could bring several iPhone offers, but the effective prices shown with exchange and bank benefits need a closer look before you buy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 6:00 AM IST
iPhone 17 at ₹79,999, Pro Max under ₹80,000? Check Flipkart’s Big Billion Days dealsFlipkart BBD 2026 iPhone deals with exchange offers and Axis Bank cashback benefits. (Photo: Flipkart)

Flipkart is preparing for the Big Billion Days 2026 sale, with early access for eligible members starting on October 8 and the main sale beginning for all on October 9. The sale is expected to include a number of offers for iPhones, with the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 15 already showing effective BBD prices of ₹79,999 and ₹63,999 respectively.

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For other models, such as the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, lower effective prices currently appear when exchange and bank offers are taken into account. However, there is one important point to note. The prices shown after combining exchange benefits and cashbacks are based on individual offers and may not reflect the final Big Billion Days sale prices.

Must Read: iPhone 17 Pro price drops to ₹56,990 at Reliance Digital: Check exchange deals and cashbacks

As part of its sale promotions, Flipkart is offering immediate discounts of up to 10% on purchases made with eligible ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards, and it is also providing exchange benefits and EMI options for smartphones, including those with no initial cost.

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iPhone 16, iPhone 17 Pro prices to watch

The iPhone 16 128GB is currently listed at ₹69,900 on Flipkart. With a ₹999 discount, an exchange value of up to ₹33,400 for an iPhone 15, and a ₹1,850 cashback from Flipkart Axis Bank, the effective price shown is ₹35,388. However, this figure is based on the current offers and is not the confirmed BBD price.

Must Read: Flipkart shopping experience could come to Google Gemini: What the new ‘Buy’ button means for you

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is currently priced at ₹1,34,900. After a ₹999 discount, an exchange value of up to ₹68,250 for an iPhone 16 Pro, and a ₹3,358 cashback from Flipkart Axis Bank, the effective price shown is ₹64,170.

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iPhone 17 Pro Max deal

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB is currently listed at ₹1,49,900. With a ₹999 discount, an exchange value of up to ₹68,250 when trading in an iPhone 16 Pro, and ₹4,000 cashback from Flipkart Axis Bank, the effective price shown is ₹78,573.

If you plan to buy any of these models, review how the final price is calculated, since the effective amount depends on the maximum exchange value and applicable bank cashback, both of which can vary by device and payment method. The figures mentioned should therefore be treated as current offer-based effective prices rather than confirmed BBD sale prices, unless Flipkart itself declares them as part of the sale.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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