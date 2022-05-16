Apple might be testing iPhones with USB-C port: Report

One of the primary things that Apple has held on to, as far as its iPhones are concerned, is the lightning port. However, that might be set to change soon since a proposal from the European Union has stated that many devices, including smartphones, must include Type-C or USB-C ports.

A report suggests that Apple has been testing iPhones with USB-C ports following the proposal, but we might not see it being implemented in the smartphones coming this year. According to Mark Gurman, Apple might not swap ports until 2023.

Gurman’s report follows Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s posts that stated that Apple might swap to USB-C ports by the second half of 2023, possibly with the new iPhone lineup.

This switch would be a big move for Apple, but essentially it is not surprising since it has already moved a lot of its other devices to the USB-C including the iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini, etc. Apple introduced the lightning port in 2015 and has since stuck to this charging option for its iPhones so far.

Gurman mentioned in his report that the European legislation is the “key reason” for Apple to consider moving from a lightning port to the USB-C. Also, there are some benefits of swapping ports, and these include faster transfer speeds and universality.

Alternately, there are also some rumours about Apple working on a portless iPhone with Gurman mentioning that the company has been working on iPhones without a charging port over the past few years. Gurman’s report does not mention though if any of these tests have been seen through or if a portless iPhone is coming any time soon.

This is not the first time Apple is having to deal with the European Commission’s orders or issues. The EU has accused Apple of abusing market dominance for contactless smartphone payments and breaking competition law.

However, as things stand with USB-C iPhones, we’ll have to wait till next year and see if Apple follows through.

