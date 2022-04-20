Apple might upgrade iPhone 14 series’ front cameras: Here’s what we know

Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup is coming this fall and as is the norm, rumours, speculations, and leaks are all over the Internet. For example, reports have told us that Apple is dropping the iPhone mini this year and replacing it with a non-Pro iPhone 14 Max model along with the vanilla iPhone 14.

So, the lineup will look something like - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This information comes from a Weibo post of molds that are used to create phone covers.

We also know that Apple is going to drop the notch for the Pro models and replace it with a double punch-hole design. The non-Pro models will feature the notch we’re used to seeing across iterations.

Now there’s a fresh report that has additional information regarding the upcoming iPhone 14 devices that suggests that we might see significant improvements in the front camera department too.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is going to switch from fixed-focus on the front camera to auto-focus on all the four smartphones we are going to see this year. Additionally, it is also going to adopt a better aperture (f/1.9) than the one that it currently uses (f/2.2).

“The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) & about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13’s FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2). AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming,” Kuo said.

As Kuo pointed out, these improvements should enhance the quality of FaceTime and calls and video calls. And given that a significant part of our work is still online and over video calls, an upgrade like this makes sense.

If this bit of news turns out to be true, it’s likely that Android phone makers are going to follow suit and make similar upgrades to their front cameras.

