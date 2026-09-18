Apple Pay may finally come to India next month; Axis bank tie-up reported

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Apple has also been in talks with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank; however, neither bank has finalised a deal with Apple yet due to commercial terms.

How does Apple Pay work?

Apple Pay lets iPhone users make contactless payments directly with their iPhone without having to open a separate payment app. Users simply need to add an eligible debit or credit card as a tokenised version rather than using the actual card number for transactions.

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When paying using a compatible card machine, users can tap their iPhone to the terminal to complete the payment. So iPhone users do not need to open any banking or payments app each time to make a payment.

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India’s efforts to expand contactless payment

Just ahead of Apple Pay launch in India, NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) upgraded Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based services with Tap & Pay feature, using MyUPI platform. This replaces the traditional scan-and-pay process and leverages Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled phones to make contactless payments.

Therefore, smartphone users can still make contactless payments by tapping their NFC-enabled phones at compatible terminals, offering an alternative to the traditional scan-and-pay method. Whereas iPhone users will get digital payment upgrades with Apple Pay, potentially starting next month.

