From Macs to AI servers? Apple reportedly eyes M8 Ultra for enterprise use

Apple’s enterprise-grade servers

Reportedly, the AI servers are being built for artificial intelligence developers, governments and other companies. However, the servers may not ship until 2029, highlighting that this is still a long way off.

Apple could consider two versions of AI servers: a standard version with two M8 Ultra chips and a higher-performance version with four M8 Ultra chips. The servers could also use Nvidia’s NVLink Fusion technology to connect the M8 Ultra chips, allowing chips to communicate and work efficiently on demanding AI workloads. The technology also includes switches, chiplets, and software that facilitate communication between chips within data centres.

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Furthermore, Bloomberg reported that Apple CEO John Ternus is in favour of the development, and the project has been in talks for over a year now. However, the plan has not been finalised yet, and Apple could consider canceling the project, or it could also proceed without Nvidia's networking technology.

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On the other hand, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared an X post claiming that instead of the M8 processor, Apple could use the M7 chip instead, unless the M8 Ultra is being developed simultaneously. However, at this point, the processor choice is not confirmed.

Compared to its competitors, Apple has been slow to catch up in the artificial intelligence space. However, it is gradually picking up pace as it officially rolled out the awaited Siri AI and some interesting AI features across its devices. Now, with plans to expand its AI services across the enterprise, it may finally give the company an edge over competitors.