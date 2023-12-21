Apple ramps up Vision Pro production for February launch, says report: All you need to know about the headset

Apple gears up for the long-awaited debut of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. Reports indicate that production of the cutting-edge headset has been operating at full throttle within Chinese facilities for several weeks.

According to a Bloomberg report, sources close to the matter highlight the ambitious target: ensuring customer-ready units are primed for release by the close of January, with the official launch slated for the subsequent month.

Initially priced at $3,499 (around Rs 2,91,000) upon its June announcement, the Vision Pro was anticipated to hit the US market by early 2024.

In a recent move, the tech giant reached out to software developers via email on Wednesday, urging them to prepare for the Vision Pro's arrival. The communication stressed the importance of app testing using the latest tools and encouraged developers to submit their software to Apple for valuable feedback.

This development comes against a backdrop of challenges, as earlier media reports in July hinted at Apple facing significant production forecast reductions due to intricate design complexities surrounding the headset.

Apple Vision Pro: All You Need to Know

Design

Crafted with glass at the forefront and an aluminium body connecting seamlessly to the 'Light Seal,' Apple's Vision Pro is engineered to snugly fit the user's face, effectively blocking out external light. The elastic fabric strap provides comfort, while a small wheel allows for easy adjustment of the glasses.

Dual-Chip Powerhouse

The Vision Pro boasts a dual-chip setup for immersive 3D experiences. The Apple M2, hailed as the pinnacle chip in VR glasses, powers advanced graphics, manages the VisionOS system, and drives visual algorithms. Complementing this, the new Apple R1 chip handles data from cameras, sensors, and microphones, with an impressive 12-millisecond transmission speed for captured images.

Visual Excellence

Equipped with micro-OLED displays packing a staggering 23 million pixels, the Vision Pro delivers a resolution surpassing 4K for each eye, surpassing industry benchmarks.

Precision in Interaction

The device's tracking system employs LEDs and infrared cameras to project intricate light patterns onto the user's eyes, enabling precise eye-tracking functionality. This feature eliminates the need for a controller, allowing users to select elements simply by gaze and gesture. Hand tracking in sync with eye movements enhances accuracy in detecting user intentions.

Spatial Audio Immersion

Enhancing the auditory experience, the Vision Pro integrates two audio pods strategically positioned beside the ears, providing personalised audio while enabling awareness of the surrounding environment. Leveraging sensors, the spatial audio system adapts to the user's surroundings for an immersive auditory journey.

External Battery

An external battery, distinct from the headset's body, lightens the load and offers a two-hour battery life. To facilitate extended use, the glasses can be tethered to power for all-day usage.

Optic ID Security

A cutting-edge security system, dubbed Optic ID, utilises iris recognition technology to analyse and authenticate the unique iris information of the user, ensuring enhanced security measures.