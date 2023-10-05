Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 fix for iPhone 15 overheating issue; here's how to download

Apple attributed the overheating reports regarding iPhone 15s to various factors, including specific app issues like Instagram and Uber, background processing after data transfer, and unspecified bugs within iOS 17, during the weekend. Today, the company has rolled out a new software update, iOS 17.0.3, with patch notes that address the problem of iPhones running hotter than expected.

In an update outlining the security fixes within this patch, Apple identified two vulnerabilities that were fixed for both iOS and iPadOS. The first was a kernel exploit that could be exploited by an attacker with local access to the device, and Apple mentioned that it "may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS prior to iOS 16.6." The second fix pertained to a libvpx bug, which had previously raised concerns flagged by CISA, potentially allowing remote takeover of a device. This libvpx bug has also been recently patched in applications like Chrome and Firefox.

To obtain this update, you can check for the latest version from your device in Settings, and it is approximately a 400MB download from Apple.

While there were speculations about hardware issues, possibly stemming from the iPhone 15's more powerful processor or titanium components, Apple's statements primarily attribute the problem to software issues, along with the potential for heating when using USB-C chargers.

It's worth noting that Apple had previously released a post-iPhone 15 launch patch to address data transfer problems experienced by some new owners. Additionally, the company is currently in the beta testing phase for a more significant iOS 17.1 update.

