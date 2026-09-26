iPhone 18 Pro green line reports surface online: Is it a real issue or just online hype?

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro bug triggers freezes and restarts when Face ID fails: Apple confirms software fix

What happened to the iPhone 18 Pro displays?

The initial report included two videos of what looked like a burgundy iPhone 18 Pro; one of these displayed a pink vertical line running from top to bottom, and the other showed a thicker green line on the left side. It was also claimed in a post on Reddit that a green line would appear at random while the phone was in use.

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However, not all of the evidence is convincing. According to a PhoneArena report, it was pointed out that in the shared images, the green line was seen running behind the Wi-Fi icon, something that does not usually occur in the case of this kind of display fault. The report claimed that the image might have been digitally altered.

🚨 Just one week after the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series, multiple users are now reporting a green line appearing across their displays.



Apparently even a full reset of the phone doesn’t fix the issue. pic.twitter.com/fFIVNaiLzj — Jay’s Tech  (@jaydenstech) September 23, 2026

How many iPhone 18 Pro units are affected?

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At the moment, there is no confirmed figure available. The report stated that the first video seemed to be genuine, but added that it was the only video they could locate that was legitimate. The report also mentioned that there is no information regarding whether that specific phone had been dropped, pressed on or damaged in some other way.

Some users have also mentioned problems relating to Face ID, such as difficulties when unlocking protected apps and experiences of the device freezing and restarting. The reason is still unknown.

At this stage, the green and pink line reports should be treated as unverified and possibly isolated cases, not as an indication of a widespread defect in the iPhone 18 Pro's display.