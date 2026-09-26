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iPhone 18 Pro green line reports surface online: Is it a real issue or just online hype?

iPhone 18 Pro green line reports surface online: Is it a real issue or just online hype?

Green and pink lines running from top to bottom on the iPhone 18 Pro display have been reported online, but the available evidence does not yet show whether the iPhone 18 Pro has a widespread display issue or isolated cases.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 7:00 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro green line reports surface online: Is it a real issue or just online hype?iPhone 18 Pro reported green and pink line raise questions over possible display fault now.(Photo:Apple)

The iPhone 18 Pro has been on sale for barely a week, and reports of display faults are already appearing on X and Reddit. There is, though, an important exception – it has not yet been established whether these reports refer to a real hardware problem or merely to individual cases that have been amplified on social media.

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A short time after the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were released on September 18, following Apple's launch on September 9. A post on X displayed what looked like vertical pink and green lines on an iPhone 18 Pro screen, and a similar assertion also appeared on Reddit. However, the evidence currently available does not show how many devices are actually affected.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro bug triggers freezes and restarts when Face ID fails: Apple confirms software fix

What happened to the iPhone 18 Pro displays?

The initial report included two videos of what looked like a burgundy iPhone 18 Pro; one of these displayed a pink vertical line running from top to bottom, and the other showed a thicker green line on the left side. It was also claimed in a post on Reddit that a green line would appear at random while the phone was in use.

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Must Read: Apple Pay India launch: After 90+ markets, is India finally next? What you can expect

However, not all of the evidence is convincing. According to a PhoneArena report, it was pointed out that in the shared images, the green line was seen running behind the Wi-Fi icon, something that does not usually occur in the case of this kind of display fault. The report claimed that the image might have been digitally altered.

How many iPhone 18 Pro units are affected?

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At the moment, there is no confirmed figure available. The report stated that the first video seemed to be genuine, but added that it was the only video they could locate that was legitimate. The report also mentioned that there is no information regarding whether that specific phone had been dropped, pressed on or damaged in some other way.

Some users have also mentioned problems relating to Face ID, such as difficulties when unlocking protected apps and experiences of the device freezing and restarting. The reason is still unknown.

At this stage, the green and pink line reports should be treated as unverified and possibly isolated cases, not as an indication of a widespread defect in the iPhone 18 Pro's display.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 26, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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