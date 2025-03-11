Apple reportedly developing AirPods with built-in cameras for AI-powered features

Fresh off the launch of the iPhone 16e, M4-powered MacBook Air, and the latest iPad Air, Apple is now shifting its focus to a bold new frontier: integrating tiny cameras into future AirPods. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is actively developing next-generation AirPods with inbuilt cameras, possibly debuting on the AirPods Pro 4.

Gurman’s Power On newsletter reveals that Apple is working on a version of AirPods that uses external cameras and AI to interpret the user’s surroundings in real time. While this next-gen innovation won’t make it to the AirPods Pro 3, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce the feature in 2027, aligning it with the rumored launch of its smart glasses.

“This would essentially be the smart glasses path but without actual glasses,” said Gurman, suggesting that users could interact with Siri to gather contextual details about their environment, all through their earbuds.

The integration of cameras into AirPods could extend Apple’s Visual Intelligence technology, which first appeared in the iPhone 16 lineup via the Camera Control button.

Apple’s vision for AI-driven AirPods could go beyond just spatial audio enhancements. The built-in cameras might:

• Recognise surroundings and provide real-time contextual information.

• Work alongside Apple Vision Pro for an immersive AR/VR experience.

• Enable gesture-based controls, where users can interact with their devices through “in-air” gestures.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier predicted that future AirPods cameras could function as infrared sensors, adding an extra layer of AI-driven functionality.

With Apple doubling down on AI and mixed-reality technology, these AI-powered AirPods could serve as a bridge between smart wearables and augmented reality, without requiring bulky headsets or smart glasses.

While no official announcements have been made, Apple’s push into wearable AI-powered devices signals a major evolution in how users interact with their surroundings, hands-free, and through their ears.

If reports hold true, Apple will likely unveil AirPods Pro 4 with camera technology by 2027, alongside the company’s rumored smart glasses.