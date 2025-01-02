scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple rumoured to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2025 as iPhone 16E: See expected specs, design

Feedback

Apple rumoured to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2025 as iPhone 16E: See expected specs, design

The last iPhone SE was released in 2022, making this update long overdue.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16E expected to launch soon iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16E expected to launch soon

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new iteration of its iPhone SE next year, but this time it may come with a twist. Rumours suggest that the device will be named the iPhone 16E, marking a significant departure from its predecessors and aligning the SE line closer to Apple’s main iPhone family.

The last iPhone SE was released in 2022, making this update long overdue. If the rebranding happens, it could signal a fresh strategy to revitalise Apple’s budget-friendly line, which has historically stood apart from the flagship models.

Leaked images of a protective case for the iPhone 16E hint at a design inspired by the iPhone 14. The new device will reportedly feature an OLED screen and Face ID for the first time - a major step forward for the SE series.

According to rumours, the phone will be available in two colours: black and white. Priced at $499, the iPhone 16E will cost $70 more than its predecessor. However, it promises significant upgrades that could justify the higher price tag.

Key Expected Features

    •    Display: OLED screen with Face ID support.
    •    Processor: A18 chipset, offering top-tier performance.
    •    Camera: 48 MP main camera, borrowed from the iPhone 16.
    •    Memory: 8GB of RAM for improved multitasking.
    •    Design: Resembles the iPhone 14 with sleek modern aesthetics.

The shift from “iPhone SE” to “iPhone 16E” could signal Apple’s intent to position this device more cohesively within its core product lineup. Traditionally seen as a “budget option,” the SE series has often been criticised for feeling like an afterthought in Apple’s portfolio.

With advanced features such as Face ID, a more powerful processor, and a better camera, the iPhone 16E could attract users who want the Apple experience without the premium price tag of flagship models.

The $499 starting price makes it more expensive than previous SE models, but the upgrades—especially the OLED display and A18 chipset—could make it an appealing choice for budget-conscious Apple fans.

If the rumours hold true, the iPhone 16E will launch in 2025, bringing a host of modern features to Apple’s entry-level smartphone. Whether it reshapes perceptions of the SE line remains to be seen, but it’s a step in a promising direction.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 02, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement