Apple rumoured to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2025 as iPhone 16E: See expected specs, design

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new iteration of its iPhone SE next year, but this time it may come with a twist. Rumours suggest that the device will be named the iPhone 16E, marking a significant departure from its predecessors and aligning the SE line closer to Apple’s main iPhone family.

The last iPhone SE was released in 2022, making this update long overdue. If the rebranding happens, it could signal a fresh strategy to revitalise Apple’s budget-friendly line, which has historically stood apart from the flagship models.

Leaked images of a protective case for the iPhone 16E hint at a design inspired by the iPhone 14. The new device will reportedly feature an OLED screen and Face ID for the first time - a major step forward for the SE series.

According to rumours, the phone will be available in two colours: black and white. Priced at $499, the iPhone 16E will cost $70 more than its predecessor. However, it promises significant upgrades that could justify the higher price tag.

Key Expected Features

• Display: OLED screen with Face ID support.

• Processor: A18 chipset, offering top-tier performance.

• Camera: 48 MP main camera, borrowed from the iPhone 16.

• Memory: 8GB of RAM for improved multitasking.

• Design: Resembles the iPhone 14 with sleek modern aesthetics.

Based on what my source has reported, it seems that the new iPhone that Apple will unveil in 2025 will not be called iPhone SE4, but iPhone 16E. It should feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, with an OLED display and an action button. The available colors will be white and… pic.twitter.com/Vm8DCh1Xo0 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) December 31, 2024

The shift from “iPhone SE” to “iPhone 16E” could signal Apple’s intent to position this device more cohesively within its core product lineup. Traditionally seen as a “budget option,” the SE series has often been criticised for feeling like an afterthought in Apple’s portfolio.

With advanced features such as Face ID, a more powerful processor, and a better camera, the iPhone 16E could attract users who want the Apple experience without the premium price tag of flagship models.

The $499 starting price makes it more expensive than previous SE models, but the upgrades—especially the OLED display and A18 chipset—could make it an appealing choice for budget-conscious Apple fans.

If the rumours hold true, the iPhone 16E will launch in 2025, bringing a host of modern features to Apple’s entry-level smartphone. Whether it reshapes perceptions of the SE line remains to be seen, but it’s a step in a promising direction.