scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple Saket opening: Hundreds lineup in front of Apple Store in Delhi

Feedback

Apple Saket opening: Hundreds lineup in front of Apple Store in Delhi

Apple CEO Tim Cook will open doors of the second retail Apple store in India, Apple Saket, in Delhi at 10AM today

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple Saket in New Delhi will open to public at 10 am today Apple Saket in New Delhi will open to public at 10 am today

Apple is set to inaugurate the second Apple Store in India, Apple Saket, in New Delhi today. Ahead of the opening, hundreds of Apple fans have already lined up outside of the store. The store will be open to the public at 10 am. 

Just like for Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple CEO Tim Cook will open the gates of the new store in the capital city. Apple previewed the Delhi store for media on April 19. 

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

Also Watch: Apple Saket to open for public in New Delhi on April 20: See Pics

Apple fans at Apple BKC in Mumbai

At the Apple BKC launch on April 18, several fans came with their vintage Apple devices. One fan named Sajid carried his 1984 Makintosh machine, one came with a 10-year-old iPod and one fan showed up with an Apple logo haircut.

Also Read: Apple Saket ready to open doors to public in Delhi: All you need to know

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 20, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement