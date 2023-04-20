Apple Saket opening: Hundreds lineup in front of Apple Store in Delhi

Apple is set to inaugurate the second Apple Store in India, Apple Saket, in New Delhi today. Ahead of the opening, hundreds of Apple fans have already lined up outside of the store. The store will be open to the public at 10 am.

Just like for Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple CEO Tim Cook will open the gates of the new store in the capital city. Apple previewed the Delhi store for media on April 19.

VIDEO | People queue up at Select City Walk Mall in Delhi's Saket to witness the opening of India’s second Apple Store today. pic.twitter.com/R8IQudrJzQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023

#WATCH | People stand in queues at Delhi's Select City Walk Mall in Saket to witness the opening of India’s second Apple Store. pic.twitter.com/9mwk5gZmlu — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

Apple fans at Apple BKC in Mumbai

At the Apple BKC launch on April 18, several fans came with their vintage Apple devices. One fan named Sajid carried his 1984 Makintosh machine, one came with a 10-year-old iPod and one fan showed up with an Apple logo haircut.

