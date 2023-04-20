Apple Saket ready to open doors to public in Delhi: All you need to know

Excitement is building as the opening of Apple Saket, the first Apple Store in Delhi, approaches. In just a few hours Apple CEO Tim Cook will be waving the doors open for the public in New Delhi at 10 am.

The store, located in India’s capital city, features a curved storefront and displays Apple’s latest products and accessories on white oak tables. Customers can expect to receive support from trained team members who collectively speak more than 15 languages and come from a combined 18 states in India.

Apple Saket also features a dedicated Apple Pickup station, making it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. The store runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral, in line with Apple’s commitment to sustainability.

Customers who visit Apple Saket can also participate in free 'Today at Apple' sessions, led by Apple Creatives, to learn how to get the most out of their devices. The sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs and are designed to inspire and educate.

Apple BKC

Apple BKC was the first official retail store from the company that was opened in the country. Apple BKC has a completely different architecture when compared to the upcoming Saket store. The Mumbai store measures over 20,000 sqft, which is more than double when compared to around 8,500 sqft area of the Delhi store. The BKC store uses massive panes of glass and wood to provide large airy spaces within the store. On the other hand, the Delhi store is based on the theme of gates.