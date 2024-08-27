Apple September event date announced: iPhone 16, Apple Watch, AirPods, and AI to take center stage

Apple has officially announced its annual fall event, scheduled for September 9th, where the tech giant is expected to unveil a slew of new products and software updates, including the highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods, and advancements in its AI offerings.

The event will be streamed live at 10 am PT (10.30 pm IST) on Apple's website and the Apple TV app, allowing fans worldwide to witness the unveiling of the company's latest innovations.

Related Articles

iPhone 16: Larger Displays, New Capture Button, and More

The iPhone 16 series is expected to feature notable upgrades, including:

Larger display sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models.

A new dedicated photo and video capture button across all models, providing enhanced control over recording.

A vertically aligned camera system, offering a fresh aesthetic and potentially improved imaging capabilities.

Apple Watch and AirPods: Refreshed Designs and Enhanced Features

Along with the iPhones, Apple is also rumoured to unveil:

New Apple Watch models, potentially featuring design updates and enhanced health and fitness tracking capabilities.

Updated AirPods, possibly with improved audio quality, noise cancellation, and extended battery life.

Software Advancements: iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence

On the software front, Apple is expected to showcase:

iOS 18.1, the latest iteration of its mobile operating system, currently in beta testing.

Apple Intelligence, the company's burgeoning AI technology, promising "game-changing" features.

Apple Intelligence: A Game Changer for User Experience

CEO Tim Cook previously hailed Apple Intelligence as a transformative technology at the company's June developer conference. The new AI services are designed to enhance user productivity and creativity, offering features like:

Intelligent photo, email, and content management.

AI-powered email composition and summarisation.

Image generation based on user photos.

"Genmoji," a feature that creates custom emoji from user descriptions.