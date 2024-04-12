Apple to ease up repair options for iPhone users; genuine used parts can now be used

In a move towards facilitating iPhone repairs, tech giant Apple has unveiled plans to streamline the process for users opting for used parts. The announcement, made on Thursday, signals a pivotal shift in Apple's repair policy, granting owners of select iPhone models the ability to mend their devices with authentic, pre-owned components while maintaining full functionality.

Historically, repairing an iPhone through Apple mandated a stringent procedure known as parts pairing, requiring users to match their device's serial number with that of a new part supplied by the company. However, replacing a component with an aftermarket or pre-owned alternative would trigger persistent notifications indicating Apple's inability to verify the newly installed part. Particularly concerning were the implications for Face ID and Touch ID sensors, where the replacement part might fail to function altogether.

This impending change promises to eliminate these notifications for used parts, as Apple asserts that "calibration for genuine Apple parts, whether new or used, will occur on the device post-installation." Additionally, users and repair outlets will no longer be obligated to furnish the serial number of the device under repair when ordering most components from the Self Service Repair Store.

Upon its launch, this update will encompass repairs involving displays, batteries, and cameras. Apple has further disclosed plans to extend support for used biometric sensors, including Face ID or Touch ID, in forthcoming iPhone releases.

Simultaneously, Apple is intensifying its efforts to monitor the circulation of used iPhone components. The company has revealed intentions to extend its Activation Lock feature, designed to thwart unauthorised access to lost or stolen devices, to individual iPhone parts. Apple clarified, stating, "If a device undergoing repair detects the usage of a supported part sourced from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted."

Following repairs conducted with pre-owned parts, pertinent information will be stored in the Parts and Service History section within the Settings app on iOS. While Apple has yet to specify the iPhone models slated for support this autumn, the company informed TechCrunch that compatibility will commence with the iPhone 15 and subsequent iterations.

John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "With this latest expansion to our repair program, we're excited to offer our customers even more choice and convenience, while contributing to the longevity of our products and their components."