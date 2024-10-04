Apple to expand India presence with 4 new stores and 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro

Apple is strengthening its footprint in India with the announcement of four new retail stores and the rollout of its first-ever 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. The tech giant revealed plans to open stores in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, as it continues to expand its presence in one of the world’s largest smartphone markets.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail, expressed excitement about the upcoming expansion. “We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members,” she told PTI in a statement.

Apple already has two stores in India, which were opened in April 2023 in Delhi and Mumbai. The upcoming locations are expected to open their doors next year.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Made in India

Alongside the retail expansion, Apple announced that it will begin selling 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models this month. This marks a significant milestone for Apple, which started manufacturing iPhones in India back in 2017. According to the company, the iPhone 16 lineup will be produced in India, not only for the local market but also for export to select countries worldwide.

"Manufactured in India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will soon be available for our local customers and for export to select countries across the world," Apple said in a statement. The local manufacturing initiative is expected to enhance Apple’s supply chain resilience while supporting the government’s 'Make in India' initiative.

Global and Local Focus

With the addition of new stores and locally made iPhone models, Apple is poised to tap further into India's growing demand for premium smartphones. Sources suggest that supplies of the high-end 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will be available for purchase later this month.