Apple to start rolling out 5G to iPhone select users from next week

Apple will start rolling out the 5G beta update for its users. This will enable iPhone users to access the 5G networks of Reliance Jio and Airtel. The new update will be rolled out from next week in the form of an iOS16 beta update. The new update will be made available under Apple’s Beta Software Program. The development comes one month after the roll out of 5G networks in certain parts of the country.

Eligible Apple iPhones

Apple iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE (3rd Gen) will be able to access the 5G features, according to ANI. Additionally, users will need Reliance Jio or Airtel to be able to use the technology.

How to get Access to the Apple Beta Software Program

To access the Apple Beta Software Program, the user will need a valid Apple ID. They will have to accept the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the sign-up process. Apart from the new software for 5G, the Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. These features are later rolled out to all the other stable operating system versions. In terms of a broader roll out of 5G compatibility, Apple confirmed last month that it will roll out the 5G software update in December this year.

In October, Apple in a statement said, "We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed." They further added, "5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December."

As part of the Apple Beta Software Program, the company expects its users to provide feedback on the new features. If users face trouble accessing 5G in compatible zones, they can raise the issue via the program.

Here’s the list of all the iPhones that will support 5G in India

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3nd Gen)

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Note: If you want to use 5G with Dual SIM on iPhone 12 models, make sure that you have iOS 14.5 or later

