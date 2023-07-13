Apple to support social enterprises in India through clean energy initiatives

Prioritising its work to save the planet, Apple has undertaken numerous initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of its supply chain, right from switching to renewable energy to recycling materials, metals, and rare earth materials and much more. Apple has also started community initiatives and is now extending support to social enterprises to improve livelihoods through clean energy innovation in India. Towards this end, Apple will work with Acumen for Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator, a 12-week programme designed to help social entrepreneurs scale and refine their businesses to transform the lives of people while also protecting the environment.

“Apple is committed to helping ensure [that] everyone can share in the benefits of a greener economy. We’re demonstrating the transformative potential of clean energy in everything we do, and excited to support social innovators who share that goal,” says Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation.

Leaders of social enterprises—businesses with a clear social or environmental mission—working to advance sustainable energy solutions for small businesses and farmers in India can apply for the programme that begins in September.

Participants will help social entrepreneurs gain access to a supportive network of peers, facilitators, and mentors. And afterward, they’ll be welcomed into Acumen Academy’s global community, The Foundry, and will be eligible for technical assistance and early-stage investment from Acumen’s Pioneer Energy Investment Initiative (PEII+).

“For over 20 years, Acumen has invested in early-stage social enterprises addressing problems of poverty in India, and some of our most innovative recent investments have been at the intersection of energy access and livelihoods,” said Mahesh Yagnaraman, Acumen’s director of India. “We are excited to partner with Apple to continue building an ecosystem of scalable social businesses in India committed to improving livelihoods using sustainable energy.”

In India, in addition to working with Acumen, Apple has partnered with Frank Water to expand access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene; and with the Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) to preserve mangroves along India’s west coast.