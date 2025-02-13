Apple TV+ app launched on Android; here's what's different from the iOS version

Apple has officially launched its Apple TV+ application on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The move, aimed at significantly broadening its streaming footprint, will bring the streaming app to millions of Android users across the globe on their Android phones, tablets, and foldable devices.

This launch marks a notable strategic shift for Apple, traditionally known for keeping its services within its own hardware ecosystem. The arrival of the Apple TV+ app on Android opens up Apple’s original content and live sports offerings to a vast new audience, directly competing with established Android-native streaming services on their own territory.

According to the official announcement, the Android application has been "built from the ground up" to provide Android users with a "familiar and intuitive interface". The app’s homepage mirrors the layout familiar to iOS users, featuring curated rows of content categorised as new releases, trending titles, and more. However, there are some differences. The 'For You' section on iOS has been replaced with a 'Must See Hits' section on the Android app.

Subscribing to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass on the Android app is streamlined via Google Play billing, simplifying the sign-up process for Android users already invested in the Google ecosystem. New subscribers to Apple TV+ are also offered a seven-day free trial.

However, a key limitation of the Android app is the absence of a 'Store' tab, meaning users will not be able to rent or purchase movies and TV shows directly through the application. This suggests that rentals and purchases will remain exclusive to other platforms, while the Android app focuses on driving subscriptions to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass.

The timing of the app launch is notable. The 2025 season of MLS is about to kick off soon on February 22nd. Moreover, Apple TV's "Severance" show has gripped the world and social media alike, receiving critical praise and generating hype. By launching an Android application, Apple has potentially brought in many more subscribers while raking in millions of dollars in subscription fees as well.

This new app joins Apple’s existing suite of Android applications, including Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, and the Beats app, further solidifying Apple's growing presence on the Android platform.

This strategic expansion onto Android is a clear move by Apple to aggressively grow its streaming subscriber base, which is currently considered smaller than many of its competitors in the increasingly crowded streaming landscape. By breaking down its traditional 'walled garden' approach and making Apple TV+ more widely accessible, Apple is clearly aiming to capture a larger share of the global streaming market.