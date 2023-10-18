Apple launches budget-friendly Apple Pencil with USB-C at Rs 7,900; see details

Apple has introduced a new, budget-friendly Apple Pencil, a digital stylus designed to enhance the capabilities of iPad users. This new Apple Pencil prioritises pixel-perfect precision, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, making it an ideal tool for tasks such as note-taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more.

The new Apple Pencil features a matte finish with a flat side that can be magnetically attached to the side of your iPad for convenient storage.

Regarding inking performance, the new Apple Pencil retains the same features found in the first and second generations, including "advanced pixel-perfect accuracy," low latency, and tilt sensitivity. For users of the M2 models of the iPad Pro, the new Apple Pencil also supports hover functionality. Pairing and charging have been made easier with the addition of a sliding cap, revealing a USB-C port for connection using a USB-C cable.

Apple has confirmed that the Apple Pencil will be compatible with iPad (10th generation) users and is compatible with all iPad models featuring a USB-C port. This wide compatibility includes iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).

According to Apple’s official website, the new Apple Pencil is set to be available in India at a price of Rs 7,900 in early November.

With this release, the Apple Pencil lineup now consists of three models: the Apple Pencil (1st Generation), Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and the new Apple Pencil (USB-C). Among them, the Apple Pencil 2 remains the most premium offering.

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen still premium

In contrast to the Apple Pencil 2nd generation, the new Apple Pencil relies on a USB-C port for charging, departing from wireless charging. This change is part of Apple's effort to offer the new model at a more accessible price point of Rs 7,900, making it the most budget-friendly Apple Pencil in the lineup to date.

It's important to note that the new model does not include certain features found in the second-generation Apple Pencil, such as pressure sensitivity, wireless charging, and auto-pairing.

The second-generation Apple Pencil continues to lead the pack when it comes to the specification sheet. It boasts features like double-tap functionality to switch between tools and seamless wireless pairing and charging, which are not available in either the first-generation Apple Pencil or the new USB-C-equipped models.

Also Read Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 fix for iPhone 15 overheating issue; here's how to download