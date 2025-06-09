Apple unveils iOS 26 with ‘Liquid Glass’ redesign and deeper AI integration

Apple has officially introduced iOS 26, its next-generation iPhone operating system, during the keynote at WWDC 2025. With a bold new visual overhaul, major improvements to system-wide intelligence, and thoughtful enhancements to everyday apps, the update aims to bring both flair and functionality to iPhones.

Central to this release is the new “Liquid Glass” design language, which Apple says brings a sense of motion and depth to the interface. It is the most significant visual redesign since iOS 7, affecting everything from the Lock Screen to widgets and navigation bars.

“iOS 26 shines with the gorgeous new design and meaningful improvements to the features users rely on every day, making iPhone even more helpful,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Experiences are more expressive and personal, from the Lock Screen and Home Screen, to new capabilities across Phone and Messages that help users focus on the connections that matter most.”

A Glossier Interface, Built for Personalisation

The updated interface is defined by Liquid Glass, a new translucent material that adapts to surroundings in real-time. The Home Screen now allows users to customise app icons and widgets with clear glass aesthetics. On the Lock Screen, time and notifications subtly shift to accommodate images in a more fluid manner, while wallpapers gain 3D spatial animations when the phone is tilted.

Apple has also refreshed core apps like Photos and Safari to align with this new design philosophy. The Camera app gets a simplified layout, and Safari now scrolls edge-to-edge with quick access to controls. Music, News, and Podcasts apps have seen their tab bars redesigned to float and respond to scrolling, keeping content front and centre.

Apple Intelligence Grows More Capable

Apple Intelligence, the company’s suite of privacy-first AI features, gets a significant upgrade. Visual Intelligence, one of the key additions, lets users interact with on-screen content more contextually. It can suggest creating calendar events, translate conversations in real-time, or assist with shopping and search across apps like Google and Etsy.

ChatGPT integration also deepens, allowing users to query about what’s on their screen. Meanwhile, Live Translation now works inside Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, powered by Apple’s on-device models, ensuring user privacy.

Genmoji and Image Playground expand the ways users can express themselves by enabling the creation of new emojis and custom images from text prompts. Shortcuts have also been enhanced with intelligent triggers that suggest actions based on context.

Smarter Calls and Messaging

The Phone app now features a unified layout that brings together Recents, Voicemail, and Favourites in one place. New additions like Call Screening allow users to receive real-time transcripts of unknown calls, letting them decide whether to pick up or not. Hold Assist monitors long customer service queues and alerts users when a human picks up.

Messages introduces custom chat backgrounds, in-line polls, typing indicators in group chats, and the ability to send or request Apple Cash. An improved screening tool for unknown senders helps keep the inbox tidy.

CarPlay, Maps, and Music Evolve

CarPlay receives a polished interface with compact call banners, pinned Messages conversations, and new support for widgets and Live Activities. These updates extend to CarPlay Ultra, Apple’s deeply integrated in-car system, which now controls climate and vehicle settings across all screens.

Apple Music adds Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, catering to global listeners who want to understand or sing along in other languages. A new AutoMix feature provides seamless song transitions, akin to a DJ set.

In Apple Maps, Visited Places uses on-device detection to log locations like restaurants or shops. These visits are end-to-end encrypted. Users also receive real-time route suggestions and delays for commutes.

More Tools for Everyday Use

A new app called Apple Games has been introduced, offering users a central hub for managing and discovering all their games. It also acts as a home base for Apple Arcade, providing updates and featured events across a player’s library.

AirPods get smarter too. Users can now use the stem to remotely snap photos, record videos, or activate high-quality audio for calls and content.

Parental controls have been improved, making it easier to set up Child Accounts and manage app approvals. Safari adds advanced fingerprinting protection, and accessibility sees gains with a new systemwide Reader mode and braille interface options.

Rollout and Device Compatibility

Developers can begin testing iOS 26 today, while public beta users will gain access next month. A general release is scheduled for the autumn. iOS 26 will be available on iPhone 11 and later, but certain features powered by Apple Intelligence will only work on iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and Apple Silicon iPads and Macs.

More languages and regional features will be rolled out before the end of the year, Apple confirmed.