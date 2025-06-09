Apple unveils macOS Tahoe 26 with refreshed design, smarter spotlight, deeper iPhone integration

At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled macOS Tahoe 26, the next major version of its desktop operating system. It features a striking new visual design, enhanced Continuity tools that bridge Mac and iPhone more effectively, the most powerful Spotlight update to date, and deeper integration with Apple Intelligence, Apple’s privacy-centric AI framework.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“macOS is the heart and soul of the Mac, and with Tahoe, we’re building on what users love most,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Whether you’re a power user or just getting started on Mac, there’s something for everyone, with even more features to turbocharge productivity and make working across Mac and iPhone more seamless than ever before.”

A Redesigned macOS with Liquid Glass Aesthetic

At the forefront of the update is the new “Liquid Glass” design language. Apple has reimagined the visual layers of macOS, introducing translucent materials that reflect ambient colours and light. The Dock, sidebars, toolbars, and menu bar have all been refined to provide a more focused, immersive workspace. The menu bar is now fully transparent, and app icons can adapt between light and dark appearances, giving users more room to personalise the desktop experience. Folders can now be colour-coded and adorned with custom symbols or emojis.

Advertisement

iPhone and Mac, Now Closer Than Ever

The new macOS brings the native Phone app to Mac, enabling users to view recents, access voicemail, and manage calls directly from their desktops. New features like Call Screening let users filter unknown calls in real-time, while Hold Assist allows them to wait in line for customer support without staying on the call manually.

Live Activities from iPhone, such as flight updates or Uber arrivals, can now be mirrored in the Mac’s menu bar. Clicking on a live activity launches iPhone Mirroring, allowing for instant action without needing to pick up the phone.

Spotlight Gets Supercharged

Spotlight, Apple’s built-in search tool, has received its most comprehensive upgrade yet. It now supports over a hundred direct actions, including composing emails, launching podcasts, and managing notes without opening separate apps. It features improved ranking of search results based on relevance, smarter filtering, and browseable views that make discovery simpler. Third-party developers can integrate their own actions using the App Intents API, and “quick keys” allow users to create custom command shortcuts for everyday tasks.

Advertisement

More Intelligent, More Private

Apple Intelligence now supports system-wide capabilities across Mac, enhancing privacy-conscious AI tools for everyday productivity. The new Live Translation tool works in Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls, offering real-time text and audio translation directly on the device.

Shortcuts now leverage Apple Intelligence to automate complex workflows, with the ability to summarise text, generate visuals, and even incorporate third-party tools like ChatGPT when needed. A student, for example, could build a shortcut to compare their class notes with an audio transcript using on-device models, all while keeping their data private.

Creative tools like Genmoji and Image Playground get more granular editing options, allowing users to fine-tune generated emoji and images by adjusting personal traits and selecting specific styles.

Gaming and Media Tools Level Up

macOS Tahoe introduces the Apple Games app, a new hub for discovering and managing games. A floating Game Overlay lets players chat with friends, tweak settings, or turn on Low Power Mode mid-session. Behind the scenes, developers can take advantage of Metal 4, the latest version of Apple’s graphics engine, which includes new technologies like MetalFX Frame Interpolation and Denoising for smoother performance and sharper visuals.

Advertisement

Upcoming titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, and InZOI are already confirmed to leverage these technologies for Mac gameplay, alongside future releases like Lies of P: Overture and HITMAN World of Assassination.

More Features, More Polish

Safari gets a visual update with a floating tab design and refreshed sidebar. According to Apple, the browser is now 50 percent faster than Chrome when loading frequently visited sites and offers up to four more hours of battery life during video playback. Messages adds support for polls, backgrounds, improved group typing indicators, and smarter search. Photos introduces pinned collections, filtering tools, and tile size adjustments, while Journal makes its debut on Mac to support reflective writing.

The FaceTime app receives a new layout featuring contact posters and floating controls, while Notes gains support for markdown import/export and phone call transcriptions. Accessibility enhancements include a new Magnifier, image filters for reading and presentations, and a dedicated Braille Access interface. For users who struggle with motion sickness, a new Vehicle Motion Cues setting reduces discomfort while on the move.

Availability

macOS Tahoe 26 is available in developer preview starting today, with a public beta rollout set for next month. The final release is scheduled for autumn 2025 as a free update. Some features, particularly those involving Apple Intelligence, require compatible hardware such as iPhone 16 models, M1 Macs and later, and supported languages including English, French, German, and Spanish. Additional language support is expected by year-end.