Apple unveils new 13- and 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 chip; see pricing and more details

Apple has unveiled its latest iteration of the MacBook Air, featuring the powerful M3 chip, promising enhanced performance and functionality. The new MacBook Air boasts up to 60 percent faster performance compared to the model equipped with the M1 chip and up to 13 times faster than its Intel-based predecessor. This release solidifies MacBook Air's position as a leader in the consumer laptop market for AI applications.

Related Articles

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, stated, “MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, with more customers choosing it over any other laptop. And today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities.”

The M3 chip, built using cutting-edge 3-nanometer technology, offers a potent 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. This results in significant performance boosts across various tasks, from everyday productivity to demanding photo and video editing.

Additionally, the new MacBook Air supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing for immersive gaming experiences, along with enhanced media capabilities like AV1 decode for superior video streaming quality.

In terms of AI performance, the M3 chip features a faster and more efficient 16-core Neural Engine, positioning the MacBook Air as the premier consumer laptop for AI tasks. Leveraging this power, macOS delivers intelligent features enhancing productivity and creativity.

The MacBook Air continues to feature a thin and light design, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a stunning Liquid Retina display. It now supports up to two external displays and boasts up to 2x faster Wi-Fi than previous generations.

Customers can order the new MacBook Air with M3 starting March 4, with availability commencing March 8. Pricing starts at Rs 114,900 for the 13-inch model and Rs 134,900 for the 15-inch model. Additionally, education pricing is available, starting at Rs 104,900 and Rs 124,900 respectively. Apple is also offering savings of up to Rs 8000 on MacBook Air with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and No Cost EMI from most leading banks.