Groom sparks debate by wearing Apple Vision Pro headset during wedding photoshoot; see photo

The decision of an American software engineer to sport a high-tech virtual reality headset during his wedding photoshoot has ignited a flurry of reactions online, prompting discussions about the appropriate integration of technology in intimate settings.

Jacob Wright, employed at the artificial intelligence startup Runpod, chose to don the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset alongside his bride, Cambree, during their nuptials on February 10th in Utah. Images from the event capture Cambree with a visibly unimpressed expression as she clutches her bouquet, juxtaposed with Wright seemingly engrossed in his virtual realm.

In an interview with SFGATE, the software engineer defended his choice, citing his passion for experimenting with cutting-edge technology. Residing in Utah with Cambree, who is a student at Brigham Young University, Wright expressed aspirations of relocating to the Bay Area in the near future.

However, Cambree reportedly conveyed discomfort with the situation, labelling the headset as "creepy" and "uncanny." She disclosed that she had to vigilantly safeguard the headset during the photoshoot to thwart Wright's persistent attempts to incorporate it into the ceremony itself.

"I try not to look because it's a little creepy, it's a little uncanny," Cambree remarked during a video call with SFGATE, seated beside Jacob. "When he's in the Apple Vision Pro, I let him do his thing."

Recalling the ordeal, she detailed her efforts to keep the wraparound headset out of the wedding photographer's frame.

"He's like, 'Hey baby, can we get pictures with the Apple Vision Pro?'" Cambree recounted. "He probably asked me two or three times. I was like, 'No, no, no, we have to wait.' And then I turn around one minute, and he has it on."

Despite initial reservations, Wright, who procured the headset shortly after its release, eventually indulged in its usage during the reception, even taking it to the dance floor.

The incident has stirred a potpourri of opinions online, with some condemning Wright's conduct as disrespectful and insensitive, while others champion his right to express individuality.