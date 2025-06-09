Apple unveils visionOS 26 with spatial widgets, shared 3D experiences, PlayStation VR2 support for Vision Pro

At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled visionOS 26, the latest update for its mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro. The new release introduces a wave of features designed to enhance immersion, customisation, and collaboration in spatial computing. From dynamic widgets and generative AI-powered spatial photos to native support for 180- and 360-degree content, Apple is ramping up its commitment to making Vision Pro more versatile for everyday users and professionals alike.

“Apple Vision Pro has defined what’s possible in this new era of spatial computing, and with visionOS 26, we’re excited to push the boundaries even further,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group. “With brand-new ways for Vision Pro owners to connect, explore, work together, and enjoy content, we’re incredibly excited for users to enjoy features like apps and widgets that they can arrange in their spaces, spatial scenes that offer a brand-new viewing experience for their photos, and dramatically enhanced Personas on Vision Pro.”

Widgets That Live in Your Space

With visionOS 26, users can now decorate their environment with clocks, weather updates, playlists, or photo galleries that persist every time they wear the Vision Pro. These widgets are fully customisable in size, colour, and depth, and integrate both system and third-party iOS/iPadOS apps through WidgetKit.

Shared 3D Experiences in the Same Room

A major update comes in the form of shared spatial experiences, enabling multiple Vision Pro users in the same physical space to watch 3D movies, collaborate in design apps, or play spatial games together. Remote participants can still join via FaceTime, creating hybrid spatial environments. Dassault Systèmes is among the first companies to leverage this with their 3DLive app, allowing real-time collaborative design both locally and remotely.

Personas Get a Major Visual Upgrade

The update also enhances Personas, Apple’s digital avatars for Vision Pro, with full side profiles, improved hair and complexion rendering, and more natural facial expressions. New setup tools allow users to preview and tweak their avatars and even choose from over 1,000 virtual eyeglass designs.

Photos Come Alive with Generative AI

visionOS 26 introduces Spatial Scenes, a feature that uses generative AI and computational depth to transform standard photos into immersive, multi-perspective environments. Users can lean in and explore different angles within photos, bringing memories closer than ever before. Zillow, for instance, is integrating this into its Immersive app to showcase homes and apartments in 3D.

Safari Goes Spatial, Video Expands in Every Direction

In Safari, Spatial Browsing transforms articles into distraction-free reading experiences with embedded 3D models and spatial scenes that react as users scroll. visionOS 26 also adds native support for 180-degree, 360-degree, and wide field-of-view content from Insta360, GoPro, and Canon, allowing users to view their action footage in its intended immersive format.

PlayStation VR2 Compatibility Brings Serious Gaming Potential

In a first, Apple Vision Pro now supports PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, allowing developers to build gaming experiences that include six degrees of motion, finger touch recognition, and haptic feedback. This positions the headset as a more serious contender in the immersive gaming space.

Enterprise Tools and Logitech Muse Support

visionOS 26 includes new enterprise APIs, including Protected Content for sensitive data like medical records and business forecasts. Companies can now deploy shared devices while letting employees retain their preferences, hand-tracking data, and accessibility settings. Logitech’s Muse accessory also debuts, offering precise spatial input and new interaction models for collaboration apps.

Other Notable Updates

• Apple Intelligence expands with more Image Playground features and language support, including French, German, Japanese, and Korean.

• Look to Scroll lets users navigate apps and web pages using just their eyes, with adjustable scroll speed.

• A revamped Control Center centralises key tools like Guest User, Focus Mode, and Environment settings.

• Vision Pro users can now unlock their iPhones while fully immersed in a virtual environment.

• Support for relaying calls from iPhone lets users answer or initiate calls directly from Vision Pro.

• A Home View refresh allows for folder creation and better app organisation.

Availability

visionOS 26 is available to developers starting today, with a public beta scheduled for release next month. The full rollout is expected later this year. Apple Intelligence features require Vision Pro running visionOS 26 with supported languages and compatible settings. Regional availability may vary based on local laws and hardware compatibility.