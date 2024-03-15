Apple Vision Pro may come to more countries soon; check the list here

Apple is adding 12 new languages to the Vision Pro's virtual keyboard. This indicates that the American company may finally be ready to expand to more markets apart from just the US. If it turns out to be true, the new mixed reality headset will be made in several new countries, including major markets in Asia, Europe, and North America.

The rollout of these language options is expected to precede the June Worldwide Developers Conference, aligning with Apple's strategy to widen its global footprint.

The new list of languages was spotted by MacRumors through code analysis. Initially, the Vision Pro's keyboard supported only English (US) and Emoji, reflecting its exclusive availability in the United States. The addition of these languages signals Apple's preparation to introduce the Vision Pro in various international markets. The languages to be added are:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

These new language options suggest that Apple plans to expand the Vision Pro's availability to countries such as Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK, with Hong Kong and Taiwan also being strong possibilities. Apple had previously announced intentions to bring the Vision Pro to more countries later in the year but did not specify when. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo anticipates that Apple will broaden the Vision Pro's market reach before the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

