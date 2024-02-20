Flight attendant experiences Apple Vision Pro for first time, reaction captured on video

An Emirates flight attendant recently tried the Apple Vision Pro, Apple's latest segway into the virtual reality ecosystem. The attendant tried the headset during a flight, and her reactions caught attention on social media. The moment, captured and shared by Italian content creator Otto Climan, showcases the attendant's first encounter with the device, highlighting her astonishment at its vivid and clear visuals. Despite initial hesitation, her reaction — "This is crazy" — speaks volumes about the immersive experience the Apple Vision Pro offers.

The flight attendant, pleasantly intrigued by the short experience, went on to claim that she had seen videos of influencers and content creators on apps like TikTok.

The Apple Vision Pro made its market debut earlier this month. Like most other first-generation products in the realm of technology, the Vision Pro's use case is still unclear. The ecosystem too, is in a very nascent stage. The headset can currently be used for FaceTime chats, gaming experiences, video viewing, and few productivity applications.

Priced at $3,499, the Vision Pro represents Apple's most ambitious venture since the iPhone, promising to redefine user engagement with digital content. However, it's not without its challenges. Some users report discomfort, including headaches, eye strain, and motion sickness, leading to a notable number of returns despite the device's high cost and innovative promise. The Apple Vision Pro has ignited a mix of excitement and debate among enthusiasts.

Also read: No clear response from Apple on iPhone threat notifications sent to opposition leaders: MoS IT

Also read: Why some Apple Vision Pro buyers are returning the headset within first two weeks