Apple wants developers to include an account deletion option in apps

Apple has always maintained strict rules for developers when it comes to apps on the App Store and the latest one involves an account deletion option. All developers that allow users to create an account through their app will have to include an option to delete said account. Apple had already announced this guideline a while ago and it is going to be enforced starting June 30.

Apple reminded all developers, via a post on the Developer site, that they have till June 30 to abide. All developers offering an account creation button on their apps will have to include an “obvious” account deletion button too. This guideline works in favour of the users and saves them the trouble of having to contact support and/or go through a whole bunch of processes to delete their online account and remove their data from a certain server. Particularly, this guideline will be beneficial for users who live in countries that have no strict data protection laws.

Very often apps do not delete user data even if the user account is deleted, for at least a while so that one can return and restore their account if necessary. However, in most cases, users forget to read and fine print and do not check back to see if user data has indeed been deleted. Apple’s new guidelines will solve this issue.

Additionally, Apple’s guidelines indicate that apps need to offer an easy-to-spot permanent account deletion button that gets rid of all the user data. A temporary deactivation or account freezing is not going to make the cut. Developers can adjust apps accordingly if local laws contradict this guideline.

Also Read: There’s an Apple wallet, of sorts, that you can use: Here’s how to go about with it

Also Read: WWDC 2022 begins in 2 weeks: Here is everything Apple is expected to announce