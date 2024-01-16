Apple Watch Series 9 comes with several health features: Check details

The Apple Watch Series 9, powered by new custom Apple silicon, offers a brighter display and a new gesture control feature. It also has faster on-device Siri that can securely access your health data, Precision Finding for iPhone, and integration with HomePod.

The aluminium Apple Watch Series 9 with a new Sport Loop is carbon neutral, a first for Apple. The smartwatch has an enhanced Workout app and advanced metrics for various workouts. watchOS 10 includes new running form metrics like vertical oscillation, running stride length, ground contact time, heart rate zones, Running Power, Elevation and Activity Rings.

The Watch Series 9 also features a 25 percent more power-efficient S9 SiP, allowing for an 18-hour battery life and fast-charging capabilities.

It has an improved Always-On Retina display, fall detection, and a Mindfulness app for mental health tracking. Activity trends and cardio fitness levels can be tracked and compared over time.

Swati Mukund, a Marathon Runner of over 5 years, is a regular Apple Watch Series 9 user. She stated, "For the regular and long distance runs, I hit press on the workout icon on my Apple Watch Series 9 and begin my 'Outdoor run' and of course, plug into my Apple Music playlist on my AirPods."

For the speed runs, she revealed that she uses the Nike running app to track her laps. She further added, "The battery life of the Watch is something that astounds me every single time, for while the music plays and the runs are being tracked, the battery of the Watch is undeterred. So there’s no stopping for anything or anyone."

