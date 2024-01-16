Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: How AI powered CCTVs, anti-drone systems will boost security during the January 22 event

Ahead of inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the government has collaborated with several tech companies to boost security in the pilgrim city. Staqu Technologies, a Gurgaon-based Artificial Intelligence startup, will install its AI-powered audio-video analytics software called Jarvis, in the existing cameras in Ayodhya for better security.

This software will analyse video footage in real-time and will identify suspicious activity and potential threats and will alert the authorities immediately. This comes at a time when a footfall of over thousands of devotees is expected in the city on January 22.

The start-up has collaborated with the UP Police to leverage a database of over 8,00,000 criminals that will help the software identify them or any suspicious face with, as claimed by Staqu, 99.7 per cent accuracy. It can even search person of interest (POI) using his/her photograph on live cameras in real time.

The company has further revealed that cameras with advanced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capabilities access the government's vehicle registration database, including stolen vehicle database. It will also enable authorities to identify vehicles with fake number plates in real time. In addition to this, it will also allow authorities to identify individuals from a crowd based on specific attributes such as clothing, color, accessories, or accompanying children etc.

Notably, Staqu’s Jarvis is installed at famous hotspots in Ayodhya including Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, Shri Nageshwar Nath Mandir, Ram Ki Paidi and Ram Janmabhoomi.

In addition to this, UP Police has also deployed anti mine drones in Ayodhya. These AI-powered drones are equipped with advanced sensors and detection technology to scan the ground for hidden landmines or explosive devices, safeguarding the millions of devotees expected to visit the holy city.

As per the official statement by UP Police, “There is a plate below it which is helpful in spectrometer wavelength detection. This drone scans the area under the ground. Through this drone, mines or explosives can be detected and neutralised in large areas.”

