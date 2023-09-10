Apple 'Wonderlust' event: Here's what iPhone 15 and 15 Pro might look like in new colours

The tech world is abuzz with excitement as Apple has officially announced the grand reveal of its much-anticipated iPhone 15 Series at the ‘Wonderlust’ launch event scheduled for September 12, 2023. Beyond the fervour surrounding the design changes, one burning question on everyone's mind is the array of colours the upcoming iPhone 15 series will boast.

In recent years, Apple has introduced its iPhone lineup in five colour options, occasionally surprising customers with a sixth-colour variant in the spring to stimulate sales. It appears that this pattern will continue in 2023.

Leaked images from Majin Bu suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in Black, Starlight, Light Blue, Yellow, and Coral Pink.

The rumoured colour options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are as follows, though Apple may employ different official names for these variants:

1. Midnight/Black

2. Blue

3. Yellow

4. Starlight/White

5. Coral Pink

Source: Twitter/Majin Bu

For enthusiasts of the PRODUCT (RED) colour, there's no need for disappointment if it's absent from the initial iPhone 15 lineup. Rumour has it that Apple plans to introduce the PRODUCT (RED) option for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in spring 2024, following a pattern it previously followed in 2017 and 2018.

Recent whispers from reputable leakers suggest the possibility of a light green colour option, reminiscent of the green hue available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Whether Apple unveils this colour at the launch event or reserves it for a mid-cycle release remains uncertain. Apple has previously introduced new colours in March, such as the purple iPhone 12 in 2021 and the bright yellow option for the iPhone 14 in 2023, suggesting a similar move for the standard iPhone 15 models in 2024.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to get some design changes featuring a lighter titanium frame in place of the traditional stainless steel. This shift may bring along a fresh selection of colours tailored to showcase the titanium finish.

In addition to the signature Space Black and Silver Gray finishes. Recent reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature the Dark Blue colour option rather than the previously anticipated Deep Red. Dark Blue offers a shade leaning more towards grey for a richer appearance.

The potential iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colours to be unveiled at the event include:

1. Space Black

2. Silver Gray

3. Titanium

4. Dark Blue

Source: Twitter/Majin Bu

Regrettably, with the shift away from stainless steel, Apple is reportedly discontinuing the beloved Gold colour option in favour of a natural Titanium finish.

Save the Date: Event timing

Apple has set the stage for its "Wonderlust" launch event, slated for September 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). Beyond the iPhone 15 Series, the event promises to reveal the Apple Watch 9 Series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more.

